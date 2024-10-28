TNPSC group 4 result 2024 announced, direct link to check marks at tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: Candidates can now check the TNPSC group 4 result and download their scorecards from tnpsc.gov.in.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) results 2024 for group 4 services. Candidates can now check the TNPSC group 4 result and download their scorecards from tnpsc.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below.
Candidates must use the following login credentials to access the result-
- Register number
- Date of birth
TNPSC group 4 result 2024: Direct link to check
How to download TNPSC group 4 result 2024?
- Go to tnpsc.gov.in.
- Open the group IV services result link given on the home page
- Enter your login credentials
- Submit and check your result.
The TNPSC group 4 examination was held on June 9 across the state. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.
The question paper was divided into two sections – part A or Tamil Eligibility-cum Scoring Test. This part had100 questions for 150 marks.
The second part of the paper had General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for 150 marks.
Only those who scored 40 per cent (60 marks) in the first paper were eligible for evaluation of the second part of the paper.
The provisional answer key of TNPSC group 4 was released on June 18.
The commission had also increased the number of vacancies. Originally, the recruitment exam was 6,244. The commission first added 480 and then another 2,208, taking the total number of vacancies to 8,932.
TNPSC Group 4 Services 2024: Revised vacancy list
VAO: 400 vacancies
JA(Non Security): 3458 vacancies
JA (Security): 69 vacancies
Bill Collector: 99 vacancies
Typist: 2360 vacancies
Steno-typist: 642 vacancies
Junior Assistant: 32 vacancies
Senior Factory Assistant: 25 vacancies
Steno Typist (Grade III): 3 vacancies
Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies: 17 vacancies
Laboratory Assistant: 32 vacancies
Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth): 216 vacancies
Junior Assistant: 22 vacancies.
For further information, candidates can check the commission's website.
