TNPSC group 4 result 2024 announced, direct link to check marks at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) results 2024 for group 4 services. Candidates can now check the TNPSC group 4 result and download their scorecards from tnpsc.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below. TNPSC group 4 result 2024 announced at tnpsc.gov.in(Official website/screenshot)

Candidates must use the following login credentials to access the result-

Register number

Date of birth

TNPSC group 4 result 2024: Direct link to check

How to download TNPSC group 4 result 2024?

Go to tnpsc.gov.in. Open the group IV services result link given on the home page Enter your login credentials Submit and check your result.

The TNPSC group 4 examination was held on June 9 across the state. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The question paper was divided into two sections – part A or Tamil Eligibility-cum Scoring Test. This part had100 questions for 150 marks.

The second part of the paper had General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for 150 marks.

Only those who scored 40 per cent (60 marks) in the first paper were eligible for evaluation of the second part of the paper.

The provisional answer key of TNPSC group 4 was released on June 18.

The commission had also increased the number of vacancies. Originally, the recruitment exam was 6,244. The commission first added 480 and then another 2,208, taking the total number of vacancies to 8,932.

TNPSC Group 4 Services 2024: Revised vacancy list

VAO: 400 vacancies

JA(Non Security): 3458 vacancies

JA (Security): 69 vacancies

Bill Collector: 99 vacancies

Typist: 2360 vacancies

Steno-typist: 642 vacancies

Junior Assistant: 32 vacancies

Senior Factory Assistant: 25 vacancies

Steno Typist (Grade III): 3 vacancies

Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies: 17 vacancies

Laboratory Assistant: 32 vacancies

Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth): 216 vacancies

Junior Assistant: 22 vacancies.

For further information, candidates can check the commission's website.