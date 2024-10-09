Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has increased the TNPSC Group 4 Services 2024 number of vacancies. The total number of vacancies to be filled through Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) is 8932. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 4 Services 2024: CCSE IV vacancies increased, 8932 posts to be filled

As per the official notice, the number of vacancies has increased from 6244 to 8932. In September 2024, 480 vacancies were increased, and in October, 2208 vacancies were added. The revised vacancies list is given here.

TNPSC Group 4 Services 2024: Revised vacancy list

VAO: 400 posts

JA(Non Security): 3458 posts

JA (Security): 69 posts

Bill Collector: 99 posts

Typist: 2360 posts

Steno-typist: 642 posts

Junior Assistant: 32 posts

Senior Factory Assistant: 25 posts

Steno Typist (Grade III): 3 posts

Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies: 17 posts

Laboratory Assistant: 32 posts

Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth): 216 posts

Junior Assistant: 22 posts

The preliminary examination was held on July 9 across the state at various exam centres. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The paper was divided into two sections – part A or Tamil Eligibility-cum Scoring Test, which had 100 questions for 150 marks, and part B – General Studies (75 questions) and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for 150 marks. The second part of the answer sheets (Part B) will be evaluated only if a candidate secures the minimum qualifying marks of 40 per cent (60 Marks) in the first part.

The provisional answer key was hosted on the commission's website on June 18, 2024. The result for the prelims examination is awaited.

Those candidates who will qualify for the prelims examination will be called for the main examination. The main examination date will be announced after the prelims results are declared. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.