OSSC to recruit for 6025 Leave Training Reserve Teacher posts, check notice at ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has issued a notification for recruitment of Leave Training Reserve Teacher posts. This recruitment drive will fill 6025 LTR Teachers in Government Secondary Schools under the School and Mass Education Department, Odisha. Candidates can check the indicative advertisement on the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. OSSC to recruit for 6025 Leave Training Reserve Teacher posts, check notice here

The vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other details can be checked here.

RRB NTPC 2025: Last date to apply for graduate, undergraduate posts extended

Vacancy Details

TGT Arts: 1984 posts

TGT Science (PCM): 1020 posts

TGT Science (CBZ): 880 posts

Hindi Teacher: 711 posts

Classical (Sanskrit) Teacher: 729 posts

Telugu Teacher: 6 posts

Urdu Teacher: 14 posts

Physical education Teacher: 681 posts

Also Read: RRB JE 2024 exam dates released, check complete schedule for ALP, RPF SI, Technician here

Age Limit

To apply for the post, candidates must not be below 21 years and above 38 years of age as on 01.01.2024 with usual age relaxation for SC, ST, SEBC, Women, PwD and Ex-servicemen as per prevailing rules.

Other Details

As per the official notice, this advertisement is indicative in nature and provisional. The details regarding educational qualification, syllabus, plan and pattern of exam can be checked in the detailed advertisement. Also, the date of activation of the online application form for the post will be notified in the detailed advertisement which will be published shortly on the OSSC website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSC.

Official Notice Here