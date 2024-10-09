OSSC to recruit for 6025 Leave Training Reserve Teacher posts, check notice at ossc.gov.in
OSSC will recruit for 6025 Leave Training Reserve Teacher posts. The details can be checked here.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission has issued a notification for recruitment of Leave Training Reserve Teacher posts. This recruitment drive will fill 6025 LTR Teachers in Government Secondary Schools under the School and Mass Education Department, Odisha. Candidates can check the indicative advertisement on the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.
The vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other details can be checked here.
Vacancy Details
- TGT Arts: 1984 posts
- TGT Science (PCM): 1020 posts
- TGT Science (CBZ): 880 posts
- Hindi Teacher: 711 posts
- Classical (Sanskrit) Teacher: 729 posts
- Telugu Teacher: 6 posts
- Urdu Teacher: 14 posts
- Physical education Teacher: 681 posts
Age Limit
To apply for the post, candidates must not be below 21 years and above 38 years of age as on 01.01.2024 with usual age relaxation for SC, ST, SEBC, Women, PwD and Ex-servicemen as per prevailing rules.
Other Details
As per the official notice, this advertisement is indicative in nature and provisional. The details regarding educational qualification, syllabus, plan and pattern of exam can be checked in the detailed advertisement. Also, the date of activation of the online application form for the post will be notified in the detailed advertisement which will be published shortly on the OSSC website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSC.
