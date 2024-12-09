UGC NET December 2024: Application window closing tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) on December 10, 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET December 2024 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.(HT file)

Candidates who would like to appear for the test can submit their online applications for UGC NET December 2024 on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

About the exam:

UGC-NET, is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii)‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii)‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Direct Link to apply for UGC NET December 2024

Helpline numbers:

In the case of any difficulty while applying for the UGC NET December examination, candidates can contact the agency at its helpline numbers – 011- 40759000 and 011-69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Instructions for candidates:

Candidates can apply for UGC - NET December 2024 through the “Online” mode only through the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted.

Candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form.

Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or Parents/Guardians only, as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.

For more information, visit the official website.

