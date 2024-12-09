TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 releasing today at tspsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

Telangana Public Service Commission will release TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 on December 9, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Group – II examination can download the admit card through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 releasing today, here’s how to download (Unsplash)

The Group 2 examination will be held on December 15 and 16, 2024. The exam will be held in the 1368 identified Test Centers in 33 Districts across the state. The Group-II Services Recruitment exam will be held in two sessions- Paper 1 and Paper 3 will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Paper 2 and Paper 4 will be held in the evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates would be permitted into the Examination Centre from 08:30 AM onwards for FN Session and 1:30 PM onwards for AN Session. The Examination Centre Gates will be closed by 9:30 AM for FN Session and 2:30 PM for AN Session and no candidate will be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after closing of the gates.

TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket.

Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidate must ensure that the copy of the downloaded Hall Ticket used for the first session of examination is used for the remaining sessions. The hall ticket must be preserved until the completion of the final selection process. They shall be produced as and when required. No duplicate Hall Ticket will be issued later.