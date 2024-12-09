SNAP Admit Card 2024 for Test 2 out at snaptest.org, here’s direct link to download

Symbiosis International University released the SNAP Admit Card 2024 for Test 2 on its official website. The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2 is scheduled to be conducted on December 15, 2024, in computer-based test mode.

Candidates who have registered for the examination and want to download the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test admit card can visit the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org.

About the exam:

SNAP entrance test is held for admissions to Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme offered by any Institute of SIU.

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2 is scheduled to be conducted on December 15, 2024, in computer-based test mode. The total time duration for the exam is 60 minutes, and the timing will be available on the admit card.

Exam pattern:

There will be questions from General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. Candidates are expected to answer 60 questions and the total mark is 60. There is a negative marking for each wrong answer.

A candidate can appear for up to three tests for SNAP. If a candidate appears for more than one test, the higher score will be considered for the final percentile calculation and there will be no normalisation.

SNAP Admit Card 2024 for Test 2: Steps to download

All interested candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org.

Click on SNAP Admit Card 2024 for Test 2 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

