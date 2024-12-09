SNAP Admit Card 2024 for Test 2 releasing today at snaptest.org, here’s how to download

Symbiosis International University will release SNAP Admit Card 2024 for Test 2 on December 9, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test can download the admit card through the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org. SNAP Admit Card 2024 for Test 2 releasing today, here’s how to download

Test 2 will be held on December 15, 2024, in computer-based test mode. It will last 60 minutes, and the timing will be available on the admit card.

The question paper will have questions from General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. A total of 60 questions will be asked, and the total mark is 60. There is negative marking for each wrong answer.

The SNAP Test is an objective test. Each question has four responses, and the candidate should choose an appropriate one.

SNAP Admit Card 2024 for Test 2: How to download

All interested candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org.

Click on SNAP Admit Card 2024 for Test 2 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A candidate can appear for upto three tests for SNAP. If a candidate appears for more than one test, the higher score will be considered for the final percentile calculation and there will be no normalization.

SNAP entrance test is held for admissions to Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme offered by any Institute of SIU. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SNAP.