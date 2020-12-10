DGHS surrenders 262 vacant UG medical, dental seats from all-India quota to Maharashtra

education

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 11:09 IST

Undergraduate medical and dental students in the state have reason to cheer after the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday surrendered over 260 vacant seats from the all India quota (AIQ). These seats belong to various government and civic run hospitals across the state and the same will be included in the second common admission round conducted by the state common entrance test (CET) cell next week.

“The seats of AIQ that have been left vacant on account of non-joining, non-reporting or resigning from students who were allocated seats in the national rounds after the second round are being reverted back to respective states,” said the notification released by DGHS late on December 9. It added that candidates who were allotted seats in the all India rounds and did not resign their seat before December 8 will not be eligible for admissions in the state rounds.

The second round of AIQ in undergraduate medical and dental admissions ended on December 8 and the DGHS returned all vacant seats to respective state governments, to include those seats in general CAP rounds. Maharashtra received 222 MBBS and 40 BDS seats from the AIQ quota which will now be included across reserved and the open category and will be allotted in the second and consecutive seat allotment lists.

As per quotas, nearly 40% of the total seats will be alloted under the open category. “Most students vie for seats in civic-run institutes, and these additional seats from the AIQ gives us more seats to opt for in the remaining state admission rounds,” said Anukriti Patel, an MBBS aspirant.

As per the information shared by the DGHS, maximum vacant MBBS seats surrendered are in RN Cooper General Hospital, Juhu, with 20 seats, followed by 18 in MG Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha, and 15 seats in Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur. Sixteen and 10 seats each have been surrendered from the BDS AIQ in Government Dental College and Hospital, Mumbai and Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai, respectively.

After the inclusion of the AIQ seats, a new seat matrix will be released by the state CET cell soon, following which the second seat allotment list will be declared.