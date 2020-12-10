e-paper
Home / Education / Education minister Pokhriyal to interact with students; address key issues like CBSE exams

Education minister Pokhriyal to interact with students; address key issues like CBSE exams

Earlier, the ministry held a consultation exercise with students and parents on holding of examinations as a fresh cycle of key tests is set to begin with the onset of the new year

education Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 10:22 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.(File photo)
         

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with students on issues related to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class X and XII exams on Thursday.

Earlier, the ministry held a consultation exercise with students and parents on holding of examinations as a fresh cycle of key tests is set to begin with the onset of the new year.

With Covid-19 cases continuing to be reported in several parts of the country, there is a view in the education ministry that the examination calendar for the next year will need to be adjusted.

Among the key exams that have to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Central Board of Secondary Examination are engineering entrance JEE (Main), class X and XII exams and also the medical entrance exam, NEET.

In 2020, most of these exams saw rescheduling but were ultimately held under a detailed safety protocol.

“The ministry has held a consultation exercise for the next round of exams. The minister will speak on the way ahead,” said a government official.

The official added that it was possible that states could also be consulted on various issues.

