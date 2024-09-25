DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 200 posts at drdo.gov.in, details here

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. The R&D expenditure as a percentage of defence budget should be increased in the coming years so that DRDO can achieve its objectives. (Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill 200 posts in the organization. The registration process started on September 24 and will end 21 days from the date the advertisement is published in the newspaper. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 40 posts

Technician Apprentice (Diploma): 40 posts

Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation): 120 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: B.E/B.Tech in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical]

Technician Apprentice (Diploma): Diploma in [ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ]

Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation): Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Mechanic-Diesel, Electronics-Mechanic, Electrician, and COPA(Computer Operator and Programming Assistant)

Age Limit

Candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on August 1, 2024.

The regular candidates who have completed the qualifying examinations (Graduate, Diploma and ITI trade apprentices in 2022, 2023 and 2024 possessing percentage more than 60%), are only eligible to apply.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit / Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. Shortlisted Candidates will be informed via e-mail mentioned in the application for correspondence. Candidates are required to bring original and self-attested copies of documents during document verification/joining.

Other Details

Registration of B.E / B.Tech / Diploma candidates on NATS 2.0 portal https://nats.education.gov.in and ITI trade apprentices on https://apprenticeshipindia.org is mandatory. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.