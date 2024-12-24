IIT Kanpur students get 1,109 offers in phase 1 of placements 2024-25, international offers up by 27%

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur students of the 2024-25 batch received 1,109 job offers during the first phase of campus placements, the institute said in a press release on Monday. Of these, 1,035 offers were accepted by the students. IIT Kanpur (HT File)

These include both campus placements and pre-placement offers.

The institute also saw a 27 per cent rise in the number of international offers compared to the previous year. A total of 28 international offers were made in the first phase of 2024-25 placements.

IIT Kanpur highlighted a significant increase in placements within core industries and notable contributions from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), with BCPL being the top recruiter in this category.

Over 250 companies participated in the first phase, including BPCL, NPCI, Databricks, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Qualcomm, Intel, Texas Instruments, Meesho, Shiprocket, Reliance, Meril Life, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, American Express, SLB, Micron, Cars24, and FedEx, IIT Kanpur said.

IIT Kanpur director Prof. Manindra Agrawal said the institute takes pride in the performance of students during phase 1.

"The significant number of offers, including international opportunities, reflect the quality training of our students. I congratulate all the placed students and extend my best wishes to those preparing for Phase-2 placements. I also thank our recruiting partners for their continued trust in IIT Kanpur’s talent and acknowledge the dedicated efforts of the Students' Placement Office (SPO).”

SPO Chairman Prof Raju Kumar Gupta said they are optimistic about the second phase due to the rise of offers across core industries and international placements in the first phase.

"We are grateful to all our recruiters and alumni for their continued support, and we look forward to sustaining this momentum in the upcoming phase," he added.