Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT Kanpur students get 1,109 offers in phase 1 of placements 2024-25, international offers up by 27%

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 24, 2024 11:14 AM IST

IIT Kanpur's 2024-25 batch received 1,109 job offers in the first placement phase, with 1,035 accepted. A 27% rise in international offers was noted. 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur students of the 2024-25 batch received 1,109 job offers during the first phase of campus placements, the institute said in a press release on Monday. Of these, 1,035 offers were accepted by the students.

IIT Kanpur (HT File)
IIT Kanpur (HT File)

These include both campus placements and pre-placement offers.

The institute also saw a 27 per cent rise in the number of international offers compared to the previous year. A total of 28 international offers were made in the first phase of 2024-25 placements.

Also read: IIT-JEE preparation: Proven strategies for success in one of India’s toughest exam

IIT Kanpur highlighted a significant increase in placements within core industries and notable contributions from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), with BCPL being the top recruiter in this category.

Over 250 companies participated in the first phase, including BPCL, NPCI, Databricks, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Qualcomm, Intel, Texas Instruments, Meesho, Shiprocket, Reliance, Meril Life, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, American Express, SLB, Micron, Cars24, and FedEx, IIT Kanpur said.

IIT Kanpur director Prof. Manindra Agrawal said the institute takes pride in the performance of students during phase 1.

Also read: ‘You don’t need to be in IIT to earn 15 LPA’: Reddit post sparks debate

"The significant number of offers, including international opportunities, reflect the quality training of our students. I congratulate all the placed students and extend my best wishes to those preparing for Phase-2 placements. I also thank our recruiting partners for their continued trust in IIT Kanpur’s talent and acknowledge the dedicated efforts of the Students' Placement Office (SPO).”

Also read: IIT Delhi’s new Certificate Programme in Generative AI promises learners in-depth AI skills in 6 months

SPO Chairman Prof Raju Kumar Gupta said they are optimistic about the second phase due to the rise of offers across core industries and international placements in the first phase.

"We are grateful to all our recruiters and alumni for their continued support, and we look forward to sustaining this momentum in the upcoming phase," he added.

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On