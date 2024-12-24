‘You don’t need to be in IIT to earn 15 LPA’: Reddit post sparks debate

A post shared on the Reddit community has sparked a heated debate online, offering practical advice for individuals aiming to earn without a formal degree. A Reddit user outlines a path to earning without a degree.(Pexel)

The Reddit user listed out ways and suggests starting with the Y Combinator (YC) directory, filtering for open-source projects, and picking one that aligns with personal interests. From there, the user advises engaging with the community, collaborating with developers, and solving bugs or queries to add value. “Stay at it for a few months, and you will start getting paid,” the user wrote, highlighting that earning $1,500 per month is achievable through consistent effort.

The post, which has garnered over 531 upvotes and 67 comments, outlines a step-by-step approach to financial independence through open source contributions.

Take a look at the post:

While many users praised the practicality of the advice, others questioned its accessibility and the assumption that everyone can contribute effectively to open-source projects. “This is the kind of advice people should hear more often,” commented one supporter, while sceptics argued that not all individuals have the necessary resources or technical skills to succeed in such a path.

The post also touched on the importance of genuine passion for success, cautioning against pretending to care. “It’s quite easy to detect if you care about a project or not, so don’t think you could fake it till you make it,” the post read.

The intense engagement around the post reflects broader discussions about alternative career paths in the tech sector and the role of formal education in achieving financial stability.

A user commented, “this is a shot in the dark.”

Another user wrote, “Exactly! People think you have to be in a good IIT or something. Go and improve your profile and companies will be after you.”

A user added, “exactly bro doesn't understand when you compete on global level things get really hard, and there is big survivorship bias.”

