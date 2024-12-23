Malaysian bank clerk loses Over 20 Lakh in phone Scam

A 41-year-old bank clerk from Marang, Malaysia, fell victim to a Macau scam, losing RM115,950 ( ₹20.29 lakh) to suspects impersonating police officers and prosecutors, reported The Star. Scammers claimed to be police officers and prosecutors.(Pexel)

Kuala Terengganu police chief Asst Comm Azli Mohd Noor revealed that the victim was first contacted on September 8 by a caller claiming to be an employee of an insurance company. The caller alleged that the victim had three unresolved insurance claims.

"The call was then transferred to several other suspects impersonating police officers and prosecutors who accused the victim of being involved in money laundering," said ACP Azli in a statement on Monday.

The victim denied making any insurance claims or being involved in money laundering. However, she was instructed to open a new bank account under the guise of aiding an "investigation."

Between September 19 and November 30, the victim made six transactions, transferring a total of RM115,950 to three separate bank accounts.

Realising that she had been scammed, the victim lodged a police report at the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters on Sunday, December 22.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case, according to reports.

Digital arrest scam

Similar digital arrest scams have been on the rise in India, gaining significant attention for their deceptive tactics. In one prevalent scheme, cybercriminals falsely claim that a victim's phone number is being misused for illegal activities. These fraudsters make multiple calls, impersonating officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as well as police officers. They pressure victims into filing a formal complaint about the alleged misuse of their mobile number. Exploiting the victim's fear of legal trouble, the scammers then demand monetary transfers from their bank accounts, assuring the victims that the funds will be returned once their innocence is verified.

