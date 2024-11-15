Scammer pretending to be a police officer left shocked when real cop answers his call: 'Ye kaam chhod do bhai'

Cybercrime is growing at an alarming rate, with scammers becoming increasingly inventive in their attempts to trick unsuspecting victims. A recent incident in Kerala, however, took an unexpected turn when a scammer posing as a Mumbai Police officer was caught red-handed by the Thrissur City Police in a rather unusual way. Thrissur Police exposed a Mumbai Police impersonator in a viral video, catching the scammer. (Instagram/thrissurcitypolice)

The scammer, who had been running a fraud scheme, made a crucial mistake while attempting to carry out his scam. Unknowingly, he video-called a Thrissur Police officer from the Cyber Cell, thinking he was speaking to a potential victim. In a shocking twist, the officer on the other side of the call was none other than the Thrissur Cyber Cell officer himself.

The incident unfolded when the scammer, dressed in a police uniform, introduced himself as an officer from Mumbai. As soon as the Thrissur officer turned on his camera, the scammer realised he had made a critical error The officer, having initially turned off his camera, responded to the scammer’s query, "Where are you?" with a calm, "My camera is not working properly, sir."

The scammer, pressing further, insisted the officer turn on the camera. In response, the Thrissur cop complied, asking, "What do you do?" This moment of confrontation left the scammer laughing in disbelief as he quickly realised his mistake. The officer seized the opportunity, telling the scammer, "Stop doing this work... I have your address, your location, and everything. This is Cyber Cell. It's best you stop doing this work."

Viral moment sparked hilarious reactions

The clip, shared by the Thrissur City Police on Tuesday, quickly went viral. In just a few hours, it amassed over two lakh views, triggering a wave of reactions across social media. Many found the encounter hilarious, with some users mocking the scammer's mistake.

One Instagram user commented, "This is what happens when you think you can fool everyone. Poor guy didn’t even realise who he was talking to!" Another user jokingly wrote, "Looks like he won’t be wearing that uniform for long."

Some users couldn’t help but laugh at the scammer's surprise, with one saying, "Caught red-handed! That awkward moment when you realise you're the one being scammed." Another added, "This cop handled it like a pro. Well done to him for turning the tables."

Others praised the Thrissur Police's quick thinking in exposing the scam, with one user commenting, "Great job by the Thrissur Cyber Cell. This is how it's done!"