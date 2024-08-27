Scammer impersonates CJI DY Chandrachud, asks for 500 for a cab in viral post

In the age of the internet, scams have become a common thing that one must be wary of. From online banking scams to individuals sending fraudulent messages to fool people for their benefit, these seemingly small scams can, at times, do greater harm than expected. However, people are generally able to avoid such things due to their nature of being obvious. One such obvious scam occurred recently with X user Kailash Meghwal when he received a message from a person pretending to be Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. The scammer pretended to be Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud.

Meghwal posted a snapshot of the message he received from the person pretending to be CJI DY Chandrachud. In the message, the scammer introduced themselves as the CJI and said that they had an urgent collegium meeting. Further, he said that he was stuck in Delhi's Connaught Place and needed ₹500 for a cab. They also promised to return the money after reaching the court. (Also Read: Man scams scammer, convinces fraudster to send him ₹20. Here’s how)

At the end of the message, the scammer added, "Sent from iPad" to make the text look real.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on August 25. Since being posted, it has gained more than two lakh views. The share also has over 2,500 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Student internship nightmare: How a woman nearly fell for a scam by a ‘fake’ company)

Here's what people had to say about it:

An individual wrote, "Send ₹1,000 for the overconfidence that he showed!"

Another X user joked and said, "I would have said it is a scam, but he sent it from 'iPad', so definitely a legit."

X user Faisal Farooqui suggested, "Write this: I must firmly warn you that engaging with strangers is a highly reckless act laden with grave risks of fraud, undue influence and substantial liabilities, and if you do not adhere to established regulated channels, I am warning you that it will subject you to serious legal and financial loss."

Someone else posted, "Adjourn the request to three weeks later and constitute a three-judge bench to adjudicate."