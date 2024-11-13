All about the new wedding invite scam on WhatsApp. Here's how to avoid being hacked

As digital wedding cards become common, cyber criminals are using them to trick unsuspecting users into a new scam. A seemingly harmless wedding invitation sent as a downloadable file to your WhatsApp account can be the gateway for cyber criminals to enter your phone and access personal data. Police said scammers are sending malicious wedding invitations via WhatsApp.(Representational)

According to a report by News18, officials from Himachal Pradesh Police said that scammers are sending malicious wedding invitations via WhatsApp.

Unsuspecting recipients receive such files that often come masked as downloadable APK files. Once you download them to see the invite, the malware grants cybercriminals full access to your devices. Hackers can then send messages from your phone, steal your data and use it to extort money from you.

How the wedding invitation scam works

The scam begins when you receive a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number. The message will include a few lines about being invited to a wedding followed by a few attachments that appear to be the digital wedding card.

However, these are APK files, once downloaded, get secretly installed in your phone and can access sensitive data and monitor your activities. Cybercriminals can also use the data found in your phone to scam anyone further by pretending to be the phone's owner and seek money.

How to protect yourself

Himachal Pradesh Cyber Police have issued a warning advising residents to be cautious of such messages from unknown numbers. Do not download any files sent from unfamiliar sources.

“If you receive an unsolicited wedding invitation or any file from an unknown number, do not click on it. Ensure you verify the sender and the file before downloading anything onto your phone," Senior police officer Mohit Chawla, Himachal Pradesh State CID and Cyber Crime Department, told News18.

If you fall victim to this or any other cyber scam, do not stay quiet. Report the cyber fraud by dialling 1930, a national helpline for cybercrime, or by visiting the official government portal at https://cybercrime.gov.in to register a complaint.