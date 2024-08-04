Couple's 'you are not invited' wedding cards and DIY setup request stirs debate online

A couple who is all set to get married in September is sending "you are not invited cards" to their guests. A Reddit user, who claims to be invited to the wedding, shared about the couple's unusual cards on social media. The user also detailed how the soon to be married couple is asking their guests to do all the wedding setup for them. The couple sent people "you are not invited" wedding cards. (Unsplash)

"A cousin's wedding is coming up soon, and they are planning a small garden wedding. It's a semi-destination wedding, I would say. It's five hours away from where everybody lives. Due to the budget, they wanted it small, with just family and friends. I just found out that the wedding couple are sending 'cards' to people who are not invited, saying that they are getting married soon and that 'you are in our hearts on this special day' before the wedding. Their excuse is for the sake of "curiosity and thinking of them". But what I don't understand is why send this before the wedding. It would make more sense after and send it out to them," wrote user "joyousfoodie". (Also Read: Gujarat couple gets married at -25 degrees in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley. Watch stunning video)

They further posted that the couple has asked everyone to "play a role in the wedding". For instance, the couple asked the guests to arrange the tables for the reception. The user also wrote, "Now they're planning the parents to do errands for them before the wedding. Such as picking up the cake, flowers, etc."

Take a look at the entire post here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 500 upvotes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "What they are planning sucks and is rude, and that's reason to not attend. If you do want to go to see family and see a possible train wreck, make it clear that you aren't going to help set anything up. If she sends you a notice of your 'job', reply that you have other plans and will catch up with her at the reception. What she wants the parents to do is between the couple and the parents. The 'rents might be perfectly happy running errands."

Another person posted, "This wedding sounds like a trainwreck I might skip, personally. We are paying extra money (to a planner, to the venue, to other vendors) just to ensure there's no scenario where guests are forced to do labour. That said, I do think it's ok to ask immediate family to assist in some areas. Obviously, within reason, but it's basically a huge family event - I don't think it's unreasonable to ask local parents and siblings to pick up a cake or arrange the gift table."

"I am always looking for excuses not to go to a wedding, and this one would be a jackpot," posted someone else.