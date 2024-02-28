Gujarat couple gets married at -25 degrees in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley. Watch stunning video

A couple from Gujarat tied the knot in a destination wedding amidst the scenic snow-capped mountains in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley. A video from their wedding ceremony is doing the rounds on the Internet and has left netizens amazed. A couple from Gujarat tied the knot in a destination wedding in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley. (X/@iAjay_Banyal)

The video was shared on X by a user named Ajay Banyal, an Assistant Public Relations Officer in the Himachal Pradesh Government. Sharing the video, Banyal wrote a caption in Hindi, which translates to, "A marriage like this too! Due to the girlfriend's persistence, a loving couple from Gujarat reached Spiti and decorated the mandap at -25 degrees. This is a first-of-its-kind case. A unique marriage took place today in Moorang, Spiti. This is an example of a destination wedding."

The video opens to show a videographer recording the bride in the chilling cold of Spiti. The bride can be seen posing in a car adorned with flowers in her bridal attire. The clip goes on to show the bride and the groom hugging each other under the mandap during their wedding ceremony. Several people can be seen witnessing the marriage taking place amidst the mesmerising view of snow-covered mountains.

The same user shared another video from the wedding ceremony and wrote in the caption, "Amazing Reel of a destination wedding in -25 degrees in Moorang, Spiti."

The video shared as an Instagram Reel shows the couple performing wedding rituals amidst snowfall in the Moorang village of Spiti Valley. The couple are each handed a pair of gloves to protect themselves from the cold weather. They also show their award for "Longest Road Trip Wedding Expedition". After the wedding, the bride drives the car on a snow-laden road and departs with the groom.

The videos were shared two days ago. While one video has collected over 24,000 views, the other has received more than 8,000 views. The clips have also accumulated various reactions from people.

What did social media say about the couple's destination wedding?

"My dream is to get married in Spiti," wrote an X user.

Another user wrote, "They are destroying the natural beauty of mountains. Unnecessary rush and pollution just for the sake of Reels."

A third user posted, "Sister had to recreate the Switzerland wedding in India."

A fourth commented, "I have seen a destination wedding on the beach. This is the first I have seen in the snow."