News / Lifestyle / Travel / Sissu Lake in Himachal Pradesh transforms into icy wonderland as temperatures plunge to -15°C

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, (lahaul And Spiti) Himachal Pradesh [india]
Jan 09, 2024 01:06 PM IST

At -15°C, Sissu Lake's crystal-clear waters, usually teeming with trout, give birth to a mirror-like sheet of ice, painting the landscape in white and silver

Amidst the biting winter chill that has gripped the trans-Himalayan region of Lahaul-Spiti, a breathtaking spectacle has unfolded at Sissu Lake. The once-rippling expanse of water has succumbed to the icy embrace of winter, transforming into a mesmerising frozen wonderland.

Tourists take pictures in the partially frozen Sissu Lake as the temperature drops during the winter season, in Lahaul-Spiti. Sissu Lake in Himachal Pradesh transforms into icy wonderland as temperatures plunge to -15°C (ANI Photo/Ajay Kumar)
Temperatures in the valley plummeted to a bone-chilling -15°C over the weekend, painting the landscape in shades of white and silver. Sissu Lake, nestled at an altitude of over 12,000 feet, bore the brunt of this frigid onslaught. Its crystal-clear waters, usually teeming with trout, have surrendered to the frost, giving birth to a mirror-like sheet of ice.

Earlier a week ago, a large number of tourists were flocking to the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the New Year. While other North Indian states are engulfed in fog, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing clear skies and pleasant weather conditions. The tourists are rushing to skate at Kufri.

"We have been organising ice skating here at Hip Hip Hurray at Kufri for the last ten days in this pond by turning a swimming pool into an ice skating rink. We can conduct ice skating here throughout the day," said Happy Chauhan, organiser of ice skating.

"There is a good, cold climate and I am enjoying it. I am a beginner at ice skating. These guys are helping me a lot with skating. It's a very good experience here and I am carrying good memories. I would suggest my parents and family members come here," said Teja, a tourist from Andhra Pradesh.

Tourists from plains are flocking to Himachal Pradesh to enjoy the clear weather.

"We decided to explore North India and we came to Kufri for ice skating. It was an amazing experience. We are exploring more in the hills here. The weather is ultimate. There is a huge rush of tourists and I want everyone to come here," said Anil Chaudhary, another tourist from Rajasthan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
