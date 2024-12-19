College error costs student 25 LPA dream job opportunity with Japanese company

A student from a tier-3 college took to Reddit to share his disappointment after losing out on a lucrative job opportunity due to a mishap caused by the college placement team. The student, who applied for a position offering over 25 lakh per annum (LPA) with a Japanese company, narrated the ordeal in the post, which has since garnered attention online. The college placement team reportedly gave the wrong email address to the company.(Pexel)

According to the post, the student was initially surprised that a Japanese company came to their college for placements. “You read that right. I am from a tier-3 college (one of the worst). I was surprised a Japanese company came to our college,” the user wrote. Despite the odds, the student’s resume was selected, and he successfully cleared 3-4 rounds of aptitude and technical assessments.

The student was in their third year at the time and was being considered for a pre-placement offer (PPO). The only step remaining was a simple English proficiency interview. Confident in their skills, they shared, “As I am from a CBSE background, I thought it would be a cakewalk.”

However, the situation took a turn when the college placement team reportedly gave the wrong email address to the company. “They call me randomly and ask my interview experience. I was like, ‘WTF, what interview?’ They sent the link to a random guy,” the student wrote.

As a result of this error, the company’s HR team started ghosting the college placement officer, and the student’s own attempts to contact HR went unanswered. “It sucks having the dream job lost by something which isn’t in your hands,” the student expressed.

Take a look at the post:

Adding to the frustration, the student described how his complaint was met with sarcasm from a member of the placement team. “When I was complaining about this, I had one of the placement guys laugh and tell ‘gone’ in a sarcastic way. I cannot even react as they will just remove me from the placements if I do,” the user wrote.

The student also lamented the limited opportunities available on campus after the incident, stating that most companies were offering non-technical roles with low salaries. “Now I have lost motivation,” he added.

The post has sparked conversations online about the challenges faced by students in tier-3 colleges and the impact of institutional errors on their career prospects. The comments section is filled with mixed reactions, with one user saying, “I’d say you dodged a bullet here, JTP is one of worst SBCs out there. The money isn’t worth it in Japan and WLB is screwed”

Another suggested, “Ouch that’s terrible… Instead of relying on the placement team maybe try coordinating with the japanese company through their email or stuff or some other person which is not the hr trying to explain your situation to them.”

A third wrote, “I don't know, but isn't 25LPA too low if they're moving you to Japan? If it's domestic, then damn dude, that s*cks, you lost a good job.”