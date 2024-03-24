Essential documents that students need to submit to apply for study permit in Canada

Studying abroad is a dream for many students who aspire to take their higher education journey forward and interact with the global community, sharing knowledge and experiences. If the candidate is being accepted by the school on a conditional basis, certain requisite courses need to be completed before the main study program is to be started. (Reuters)

For various reasons, Canada is one of the most sought after study abroad destinations for Indian students. With the influx of students and professionals increasing, the Canadian government has brought in certain changes in the immigration laws and study permit rules.

As students look forward to starting a new academic session in Canada, here are the necessary documents needed to be submitted while applying for a study permit.

Proof of Acceptance

Students need to submit a letter of acceptance (LOA) that would be provided by the school, with their study permit application. LOA can be in its original form or even as an electronic copy.

In such cases, a study permit will be issued for the length of those courses plus 1 year. Once the candidate is accepted into the main program, an application for a new study permit is to be submitted for an extended stay as a student.

Provincial attestation letter from the province or territory

Most students who wish to apply for a study permit will have to submit a provincial attestation letter (PAL) from the province or territory that they wish to study.

However, for students applying to study for a master’s degree or doctoral degree program, there is no need to submit a PAL.

Students need not submit PAL if:

1) They are applying for a study permit extension

2) They have a work permit

3) They are a temporary resident who is a visiting or exchange student studying at a designated learning institution (DLI)

4) They are a temporary resident who has completed a course or program of study that is a prerequisite to enrolling at a DLI

5) They are under a removal order, but can’t be removed from Canada at this time

6) They have a temporary resident permit valid for at least 6 months

7) They are the family member of a foreign national who lives in Canada and is one of the following: a study permit holder, a work permit holder, a temporary resident permit holder with a permit that’s valid for at least 6 months, a member of armed forces in another country under the Visiting Forces Act, an accredited foreign government representative, a participant in certain sports activities or events, a worker in Canada who is a member of a foreign news company and a religious worker.

Proof of Identity

Students applying for study permits have to mandatorily have the following with them:

1) a valid passport or travel document

2) two recent passport-size photos

Proof of Financial Support

Students applying for study permits must also submit proof of financial support during their time in Canada. Students will need CAN $ 20,635 as minimum funds (not including tuition fees) per year. To study in Quebec, students need to meet separate financial requirements.

In addition to the above documents, students might as well need some additional documents like:

1) a letter of explanation

2) a medical exam

3) a custodian declaration (minors only)

4) other documents

For more details, visit the official website.

