Higher Education for students is a dream come true. Choosing the right destination and the right college for embarking on one's education purpose revolves around many confusions and strategic decisions. According to the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings 2024, there are as many as 31 institutions from Canada that are considered the best in the world. (File Photo / Reuters)

Students need to be clear on their choice of subject and their priorities so that they can pick the college that will serve them the best. Making an informed decision about the right course and college also needs to be based on how they can benefit in the future in tune with the immense changes that happen in the field of science and technology.

Many students prefer Canada as their study-abroad destination for various reasons. According to the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings 2024, there are as many as 31 institutions from Canada that are considered the best in the world.

The ranking is based on 18 calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas:

(1) Teaching

(2) Research Environment

(3) Research Quality

(4) Industry

(5) International Outlook

The following are the best universities in Canada in 2024 as per Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings.

Canada Rank 2024 World University Rank 2024 University City 1 21 University of Toronto Toronto 2 41 University of British Columbia Vancouver 3 49 McGill University Montreal 4 103 McMaster University Hamilton 5 109 University of Alberta Edmonton 6 111 University of Montreal Montreal 7 158 University of Waterloo Waterloo 8 177 University of Ottawa Ottawa 9 201-250 University of Calgary Calgary 9 201-250 Western University London

