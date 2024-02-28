 List of best universities in Canada in 2024 - Hindustan Times
Best Universities in Canada in 2024, as per Times Higher Education's World University Rankings

Best Universities in Canada in 2024, as per Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 28, 2024 11:06 AM IST

Students need to be clear on their choice of subject and their priorities so that they can pick the college that will serve them the best.

Higher Education for students is a dream come true. Choosing the right destination and the right college for embarking on one's education purpose revolves around many confusions and strategic decisions.

According to the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings 2024, there are as many as 31 institutions from Canada that are considered the best in the world. (File Photo / Reuters)

Students need to be clear on their choice of subject and their priorities so that they can pick the college that will serve them the best. Making an informed decision about the right course and college also needs to be based on how they can benefit in the future in tune with the immense changes that happen in the field of science and technology.

Many students prefer Canada as their study-abroad destination for various reasons. According to the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings 2024, there are as many as 31 institutions from Canada that are considered the best in the world.

The ranking is based on 18 calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas:

(1) Teaching

(2) Research Environment

(3) Research Quality

(4) Industry

(5) International Outlook

The following are the best universities in Canada in 2024 as per Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings.

Canada Rank 2024World University Rank 2024UniversityCity
121University of TorontoToronto
241University of British ColumbiaVancouver
349McGill UniversityMontreal
4103McMaster UniversityHamilton
5109University of AlbertaEdmonton
6111University of MontrealMontreal
7158University of WaterlooWaterloo
8177University of OttawaOttawa
9201-250University of CalgaryCalgary
9201-250Western UniversityLondon

Also Read: Changes in Canada's post-graduation work permit, key details inside

Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On