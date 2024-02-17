Changes in Canada's post-graduation work permit, key details inside

To restrict international students coming in, Canada brought in various changes like the announcement of an intake cap on new international study permit applications and other changes On X (Formerly Twitter), IRCC posted that effective from February 15, 2024, changes to the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWPP) for graduates of master’s degree programs will come into force.(AFP)

Canada has seen a huge influx of students who come to study as well as for employment opportunities both after graduation and otherwise.

“ These recently announced reforms will support sustainable population growth in Canada and improve system integrity while helping to ensure that international students have a positive experience in Canada,” says an official note on the Canadian government website regarding the recent changes in immigration and student study permit applications.

On X (Formerly Twitter), IRCC posted that effective from February 15, 2024, changes to the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWPP) for graduates of master’s degree programs will come into force.

Changes in Post-graduation work permit (PGWP)

Considering the number of International Students who choose Canada for their higher studies, certain changes were made by the Canadian government to the length of the PGWP.

This was done so that the graduates of master’s degree granting programs had the opportunity to meet the required Canadian work experience in order to apply for their permanent residence, informed the official website.

Hence, starting from February 15, 2024, a longer, 3-year post-graduation work permit will be available to the candidates who are graduating from a master’s degree program that is less than 2 years and who meet all other PGWP eligibility criteria.

The length of PGWPs for programs other than master’s degrees will continue to align with the length of the study program, to a maximum of 3 years, mentioned the official website.

The Canadian government also made observations on the public-private partnership college programs after concerns were raised about the quality of education provided by these institutions, as well as the lack of sufficient student support.

PGWPs for such institutions have been restricted by the government.

Eligibility:

Graduates of programs that are at least two years in length at PGWP-eligible designated learning institutions are eligible for a 3-year PGWP, as are graduates of master’s degree programs less than 2 years in length.

International students who are currently enrolled in a public-private partnership college program will be eligible for PGWP on meeting the other eligibility criteria. New students who enroll in such programs will not be eligible for PGWP.

