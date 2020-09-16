IIM CAT 2020: Exam duration reduced, some other major changes announced

education

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 10:26 IST

CAT 2020: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore has announced some major changes in the exam pattern for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020. In a press release issued on Tuesday, the institute said that the exam will be conducted on November 29 in three sessions. It further said that the revised duration of the test will be 120 minutes. Till last year the exam was conducted in two sessions and for three hours in each session.

According to the statement, there will be three sections in the question paper namely: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability and candidates will get 40 minutes to solve each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

“Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 2020. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance,” the release further said.

The last date to register for IIM-CAT 2020 has also been extended till 5 pm on September 23. The examination will be held on November 29 .

Candidates will be allowed to edit their registration form after the registration window is closed. Candidates will be able to edit their test city preference, signature and photograph in the application form.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2020 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions as well. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.