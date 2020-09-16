IIM CAT 2020 registration deadline extended till Sept 23, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 09:16 IST

IIM CAT 2020: The last date to apply for IIM CAT 2020 has been extended from September 16 to September 23. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination online at iimcat.ac.in before the deadline.

This year, IIM Indore will conduct the CAT 2020 in computer-based test mode on November 29, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The examination will be conducted in two sessions. IIM CAT 2020 results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2021.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an online registration fee of Rs 2000. For SC, ST and PwD category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1000.

Direct link to apply for IIM CAT 2020

How to apply for IIM CAT 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimact.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Register’ tab if you are a new candidate, click login if you already have an account.

Step 3: A registration form will appear. Enter the required information correctly.

Step 4: Key in your mobile number and email ID very carefully.

Step 5: You will then get an OTP on your mobile number

Step 6: Key in the OTP and proceed

Step 4: Upload documents and proceed

Step 5: Enter your academic qualifications and submit

Step 6: Enter your work experience, if any

Step 7: Select the programmes you want to enrol for

You may select any number of Programme Names in this section. Select the Programme and then select the Interview City for that Programme as per the cities listed from the respective drop-down list.

Step 8: Pay the application fee.