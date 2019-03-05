ISC mathematics paper was good for high scorers but little tough for the mediocre, say students

The ISC (Class 12) students under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) appeared in their board exam of mathematics on Tuesday.

Lucknow students felt the paper was a combination of easy and difficult questions. The paper was good for high scorers and little tough for mediocre.

At City Montessori school, Kanpur road branch many student said that all three sections did require thorough study.

Tarushi Lachwani and Gurpreet Kaur, the duo from commerce section said,” The paper was balanced as per the ISC pattern but little tricky.”

Ritu Chadana, another science stream student said, “The paper was neither very straightforward nor easy.”

Another student Arth Raj said, “The paper was very interesting, scoring and I’m sure to come up with flying colors.” Pratyush Yadav said, “Linear programming question did require immense understanding and was time taking.” Ayush Shukla said, “The paper was bit lengthy and time consuming. I got no time for revision.” Mridul Yadav said,”Questions based on integration required more brainstorming.”

SK Gupta, HOD Mathematics said, “The Paper was a little twisted but balanced one. We have put in our soul and heart to make our students practice more and more during extra classes.”

BK Mishra, senior Mathematics teacher said, “I’m sure my students will come up with flying colours.” Rita Raman and AK Sharma, ISC Mathematics Teacher said, “We are certain about the hard work of our students. Their dedication and commitment towards the subject will bear fruits for the Alma Mater”.

Senior section Incharge Shipra Bajpai and ISC Coordinator Archana P Peters heaved a sigh of relief and contentment wishing everybody good luck for the upcoming board results.

Students of city Montessori school, gomti nagar branch said paper was tough and lengthy. The students said the paper was neither easy nor very tough. There were some unexpected changes, they said.

Section C was easy, said Shreya Mahajan of ISC. Vanshika Singh Parihar, a student said maths paper was a bit lengthy but it was easy and the questions were those which we had been practising throughout. The questions on Integration were relatively easy than what we had expected, she said.

“Paper was unexpected but went well,” said Kshitiz Sanchita Kanha. The paper was neither easy nor very tough. There were some unexpected changes, said Ananya Kalra, a student if CMS Gomti nahar branch.

Student of St Teresa’s College Ayush Verma said that the maths question paper was good but lengthy. Section C was as expected but few questions were tricky. He was satisfied with his attempt.

Arjun Jagwani found Section C easy. Rest of the questions were satisfactory. Some students found few parts of questions difficult. Questions were tricky and average students were not satisfied.

Maths teacher Poonam Misra discussed the paper with them and consoled the students who were nervous. According to her the questions were time consuming and it was a moderate paper.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 18:56 IST