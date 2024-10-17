Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bharti Airtel Foundation honours 282 students under its scholarship program

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Oct 17, 2024 03:55 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Foundation aims to support deserving students, especially girl students, to become future technology leaders.

Bharti Airtel Foundation recently hosted an Investiture Ceremony, to celebrate the achievements of 282 students under the Bharti Airtel Scholarship program.

The scholarship covers 100% of annual fees for the course, including meal & accommodation charges.
The scholarship covers 100% of annual fees for the course, including meal & accommodation charges.

The students who were granted the scholarship come from diverse socio-economic backgrounds and are pursuing technology courses at the top 50 NIRF Engineering institutions in India.

About the scholarship:

Bharti Airtel Foundation aims to support deserving students, especially girl students, to become future technology leaders. Students enrolled in technology-based engineering undergraduate (UG) courses and 5-year integrated programs in the top 50 NIRF Engineering institutes including IITs are eligible to apply.

Also Read: Here are 5 reasons why you should complete vocational training in Germany

The scholarship covers 100% of annual fees for the course, including meal & accommodation charges. A laptop will also be provided to eligible students selected for the scholarship in the first year.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Confirmed admission in the first year of the UG/5 year integrated courses in fields of Electronics & Communication, Telecom, Information Technology, Computer Sciences, Data Sciences, Aerospace and Emerging Technologies (AI, IoT, AR/VR, Machine Learning, Robotics) at the top 50 NIRF Engineering universities/institutes.
  • Must be a citizen and resident of India

Also Read: Teachers should maintain good conduct so that students inculcate good values, says Rajasthan education minister

  • Family annual income from all sources should not exceed INR 8.5 Lakh
  • Applicants should not be recipients of any other scholarships or grants for the same purposes supported by the Bharti Airtel Foundation.

Also Read: Why Indian students should choose Ireland as their study-abroad destination: Expert answers your questions

Get latest news onEducation,...
See more
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On