Bharti Airtel Foundation honours 282 students under its scholarship program

Bharti Airtel Foundation recently hosted an Investiture Ceremony, to celebrate the achievements of 282 students under the Bharti Airtel Scholarship program. The scholarship covers 100% of annual fees for the course, including meal & accommodation charges.

The students who were granted the scholarship come from diverse socio-economic backgrounds and are pursuing technology courses at the top 50 NIRF Engineering institutions in India.

About the scholarship:

Bharti Airtel Foundation aims to support deserving students, especially girl students, to become future technology leaders. Students enrolled in technology-based engineering undergraduate (UG) courses and 5-year integrated programs in the top 50 NIRF Engineering institutes including IITs are eligible to apply.

The scholarship covers 100% of annual fees for the course, including meal & accommodation charges. A laptop will also be provided to eligible students selected for the scholarship in the first year.

Eligibility Criteria:

Confirmed admission in the first year of the UG/5 year integrated courses in fields of Electronics & Communication, Telecom, Information Technology, Computer Sciences, Data Sciences, Aerospace and Emerging Technologies (AI, IoT, AR/VR, Machine Learning, Robotics) at the top 50 NIRF Engineering universities/institutes.

Must be a citizen and resident of India

Family annual income from all sources should not exceed INR 8.5 Lakh

Applicants should not be recipients of any other scholarships or grants for the same purposes supported by the Bharti Airtel Foundation.

