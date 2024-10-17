Why Indian students should choose Ireland as their study-abroad destination: Expert answers your questions

Though Ireland has a much smaller population of international students compared to popular study-abroad destinations like the USA, Canada, UK and Australia, in the past few years, the country has been getting the attention of foreign students, including those from India. The attraction for such destinations among students is expected to grow further in the face of growing visa and other post-study job-related concerns for international students in countries like the USA, Canada, the UK and Australia. The attraction for destinations like Ireland among international students is expected to grow further in the face of growing visa and other post-study job-related concerns in countries like the USA, Canada, the UK and Australia.(Shutterstock)

But before a student chooses an international destination for higher studies, he or she seeks answers to a number of questions, like what the post-work opportunities are, what kind of accommodation is available, the cost of living and studying, and what scholarships and internships are available there. In a bid to find answers to such important queries, HT Digital interviewed Lakshmi Iyer, the Managing Director of SI-Global, an international education consultant.

If you are thinking of choosing Ireland as your study abroad destination, read the interview below to get answers to those questions.

What post-study work opportunities are available for Indian students in Ireland, and how does the post-study work visa benefit them in securing employment after graduation?

Indians can stay back in Ireland for up to 24 months after completing their Masters from any Irish Institution. This scheme allows graduates to gain valuable work experience, and it can also lead to a work permit. The stay-back option is part of Ireland's effort to attract and retain global talent. Graduates can take up various types of employment in high demand sectors such as technology, financial services, health care, engineering etc.

Could you elaborate on the financial aid options, including scholarships, specifically available to Indian students applying to study in Ireland?

Indian students can access various financial aid options, including scholarships, grants, and fee waivers. Irish universities and government bodies offer financial aid. One such scholarship is the Government of Ireland International Education Scholarships, which covers living expenses and a full tuition fee waiver. Apart from this, there are many university-specific scholarships ranging from €2,000 - €5,000 for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Which courses or fields of study in Ireland are currently in high demand and offer strong employment prospects for international students, particularly for Indian graduates?

Ireland is a global hub for IT, Computer Science, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, and Engineering, offering excellent employment prospects for Indian students. Courses in software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and AI are highly in demand, thanks to the presence of tech giants like Google, Apple, and Microsoft. Similarly, the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology sectors are booming, with companies like Pfizer and GSK driving demand for biotechnology, biomedical engineering, and pharmaceutical science graduates.

How essential are internships and work placements during studies in Ireland for students aiming to secure a job after graduation, and how can Indian students take full advantage of these opportunities?

Internships and work placements are essential for Indian students in Ireland as they provide practical experience, industry exposure, and valuable connections, all of which significantly enhance job prospects after graduation. Many companies use internships to recruit full-time employees, making them a direct pathway to employment. To fully benefit, Indian students should leverage university career services, choose programmes with integrated work placements, apply early for internships, and actively network at career fairs and industry events. Additionally, participating in job fairs gives students extra opportunities to connect with employers and secure full-time roles.

What advice would you give to Indian students when it comes to finding affordable accommodation in Ireland, especially near major universities?

Finding affordable accommodation in Ireland can be challenging, especially near major universities, but Indian students can secure good housing options with careful planning. Start your search early, ideally when you receive university acceptance, as housing fills up quickly. Check if your university offers on-campus or student-managed housing, as this can be more convenient and sometimes more affordable. Student accommodation falls into four broad categories- Campus accommodation, long-term student hostel, accommodation with a host family and rented apartments. The average cost of international student accommodation in Ireland ranges from €150 to €400 per month.

Utilising platforms like Casita, University Living and Amber, joining student groups on social media can also help connect with others looking for roommates or available rooms. If you're flexible with location, consider living in neighbourhoods such as Maynooth/Sligo with good public transport links, which often offer lower rent than Dublin.

How would you describe the student experience regarding the friendliness and inclusivity of the campus environment and the surrounding areas in Ireland? Is it welcoming for Indian students?

Ireland is one of the friendliest countries in the world, with the warmest of welcomes to students and outsiders. Overall, the student experience in Ireland is characterised by a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere. Indian students generally find it easy to integrate into campus life and the surrounding communities, thanks to the Irish people's friendly nature, diverse student communities' presence, and the university's support services.

This positive environment significantly enhances the overall experience of studying in Ireland, making it an attractive destination for international students. Most universities have Indian student associations or cultural societies that promote Indian culture, traditions, and festivals. These societies organise Diwali celebrations, Holi parties, and cultural showcases. Campus life in Irish universities is vibrant and dynamic, offering a rich blend of academic, cultural, and social experience for eg. Trinity College Dublin has over 200 student societies and clubs where students can engage in various activities ranging from academic interests to sports and cultural events.

For Indian students concerned about the cost of living, what tips or advice can you offer to help manage expenses while studying in Ireland?

Managing living expenses while studying in Ireland can be challenging for Indian students, but with careful planning, it’s possible to reduce costs. Start by creating a budget to track monthly expenses, including rent, groceries, and transportation. Consider affordable housing options, such as shared accommodation or university-managed housing, to cut down on rent. Cooking at home can save significantly on food costs, so shop smartly at local markets and discount stores.

Utilise public transportation and look for free or low-cost events to enjoy social activities. Part-time work can also help cover expenses; many students work up to 20 hours a week during term time. The Student Leap Card is an Irish student discount card that provides savings on public transport (buses, trains, and trams) and various retail outlets, restaurants, and services across the country. In addition to national student cards, many local businesses and restaurants offer student discounts, which may require showing your student ID. It's a good idea to ask about student discounts when shopping or dining out.

In what ways does studying in Ireland provide Indian students with an edge over pursuing similar programmes in India, especially regarding global exposure and employability?

Irish universities are globally recognised and offer a curriculum closely aligned with industry needs, especially in high-demand fields like IT, Engineering and Business. The multicultural learning environment allows students to interact with peers from diverse backgrounds, fostering global perspectives. Ireland’s post-study work visa, strong industry connections with multinational companies, and opportunities for internships and practical experience further enhance employability. Additionally, Irish degrees are internationally respected, opening doors to global career opportunities and providing Indian students with a competitive advantage in the job market. Irish universities are highly ranked which reflects their strong emphasis on research and innovation. With abundant job opportunities in technology, healthcare, financial services, energy and tourism, Ireland is home to five of Forbes's top 10 companies. E-commerce stars such as Amazon and Uber, and IT Staples such as Microsoft and Dell are headquartered in Ireland.

How do Ireland’s higher education system and work environment equip Indian students with critical skills that employers demand, both in Ireland and globally?

Ireland’s higher education system and work environment offer Indian students a robust platform to acquire critical skills that are highly valued by employers both in Ireland and globally. Irish universities emphasise a practical, research-driven approach, encouraging innovation, problem-solving, and critical thinking. Many programmes are aligned with industry needs, particularly in fields like technology, pharmaceuticals, and engineering, which are in high demand worldwide. Recently, ATU ( Atlantic Technological University) introduced three new Medtech programmes in collaboration with industry:

● Medical Technology Regulatory Affairs

● Medical Technology, Innovation and Development

● Biopharmaceutical manufacturing

Diverse programmes in Supply chain management, marine researdch, accounting, Digital marketing and analytics are equally popular.

Ireland’s higher education system increasingly focuses on sustainability. For instance, at University College Dublin (UCD), sustainability is integrated across various courses, ensuring that students from all disciplines understand its importance in modern industries. This equips Indian students with a forward-thinking mindset and the ability to address global challenges.

Additionally, students benefit from opportunities for internships and real-world projects, fostering hands-on experience. Ireland's welcoming work culture and post-study work visa options further allow Indian graduates to gain valuable international experience, enhance their professional networks, and develop transferable skills, making them highly competitive in the global job market.

What role do internships, part-time jobs, or campus placements play in enhancing the employability of Indian students while they study in Ireland?

Internships, part-time jobs, and campus placements significantly enhance the employability of Indian students studying in Ireland. Internships provide practical exposure, allowing students to apply their academic knowledge to real-world scenarios, especially in technology, business, and healthcare. These experiences help students develop industry-specific skills, build professional networks, and gain a competitive edge in the job market. The typical part-time salary for students in Ireland is based on the national minimum wage, which in 2024 is around €11.30 per hour. Students may earn slightly more than this depending on the job, experience, and location, particularly in sectors like hospitality, retail, or customer service.

In Ireland, campus placements are organised through university career services, which connect students with employers via career fairs, on-campus interviews, and job portals. Students gain opportunities through internships, often leading to full-time roles, especially in tech, finance, and healthcare industries. Universities also offer workshops on CV writing and interview preparation and maintain strong industry partnerships, ensuring students are well-prepared and connected for job opportunities.

How can Indian students leverage their studies and network in Ireland to build a strong foundation for their careers in Ireland and internationally?

Indian students can leverage their studies and network in Ireland to build a strong career foundation. They can take advantage of Ireland’s world-class education system and industry connections. Engaging in internships, part-time jobs, and campus placements allows them to gain practical experience and industry-relevant skills.

Students can build relationships with industry leaders and peers by actively participating in university events, career fairs, and professional networks, expanding their global network. Ireland’s multicultural environment and strong ties to sectors like technology, finance, and pharmaceuticals provide a platform for students to develop international experience, making them highly competitive in local and global job markets. Many universities have student unions or leadership bodies that are part of global networks, offering opportunities for participation in international conferences and advocacy initiatives. Institutions like Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin host lectures, seminars, and workshops featuring Nobel Laureates and leading experts in science and innovation, allowing students to gain insights into cutting-edge research. They also gain access to what is often called the 'Silicon Valley of Europe,' particularly in Dublin, which hosts the European headquarters of many leading tech companies, including Google, Facebook, and Microsoft.

Finally, what is your message to Indian students concerned about transitioning from studying in India to studying in Ireland? What should they know to feel more confident in their decision?

Transitioning from studying in India to studying in Ireland can be a transformative experience, and it’s natural to have concerns. You will be part of the over 10k-strong Indian student community in Ireland. Remember that Ireland is known for its welcoming culture and diverse community, making adapting and building friendships easier. Irish universities offer world-class education, emphasising practical experience and innovation, equipping you with valuable skills sought after by global employers. Utilise resources like career services and mentorship programmes to navigate academic challenges and enhance employability.

Engage in networking events and internships to build connections in the thriving Irish job market. Studying abroad also fosters personal growth, independence, and a global perspective. Don't hesitate to seek help or ask questions; engaging with faculty and fellow students can ease your transition. Embrace this journey with an open mind and a positive attitude, and you will thrive in this exciting new chapter of your life!

Finally, Ireland’s weather can be unpredictable, so pack appropriate clothing, including warm and waterproof items. Familiarise yourself with Irish customs, traditions, and social etiquette. Understanding the culture will help you adapt more quickly and engage with locals.