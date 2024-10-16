Study in France: French govt all set to bring 6th edition of ‘Choose France Tour 2024’ to five major Indian cities

The French Government and Campus France are all set to organise the ‘Choose France Tour 2024’ in five major Indian cities from October 19 to October 27, 2024. The sixth edition of 'Choose France Tour 2024' will be organised in 5 major Indian cities, starting from October 19 to October 27.

The tour is aimed at providing options to Indian students to explore options for higher education in France, bringing together over 50 prestigious French universities and higher education institutions that will offer a unique platform to the students and their families to connect directly with academic representatives.

Additionally, attendees of the tour will discover a range of study programmes and receive personalised guidance on scholarships, visas, and student life in France, as informed in a press release.

It added that high-school graduates and other prospective students can explore numerous academic paths, including specialised programmes in engineering, management, hospitality, arts, architecture, and more.

Schedule for ‘Choose France Tour 2024’

October 19: Mumbai, The St. Regis Hotel, 1 pm - 6 pm

October 21: Chandigarh, JW Marriott Hotel, 12 pm - 6 pm

October 23: New Delhi, Hotel Pullman Aerocity, 2 pm - 7 pm

October 25: Hyderabad, Novotel Convention Centre, 3 pm - 7 pm

October 27: Bengaluru, The Lalit Ashok, 2 pm - 6 pm

It may be mentioned here that the Alliance Française network, which offers French language and cultural immersion programmes, will also participate in the Choose France Tour.

Dr Thierry Mathou, the French Ambassador to India, highlighted that the sixth edition of the Choose France Tour aims to open the doors of France to Indian students to strengthen their career prospects.

Notably, France boasts of more than 3,500 institutions and 1,700 programmes taught in English. Further, it provides education across all fields, from engineering to culinary arts.

Special classes are also provided to students interested in studying in French. These classes enable students who speak little to no French to follow a foundation year in France to train in the French language, with thematic courses relevant to their field of interest. After completing this first year, students can join the programme of their choice at the Bachelor’s level.

Know the participating institutes

Management and Business Schools:

South Champagne Business School-Y School

NEOMA Business School

IESEG, emLyon Business School

Montpellier Business School – MBS

ISTEC Business School

EM Strasbourg Business School

ESSCA School of Management

ESSEC Business School

KEDGE Business School

Audencia

ESCE

Paris School of Business

Burgundy School of Business

Join a School in France

ICD Business School

Grenoble Ecole de Management

Rennes School of Business

ISC Paris Business School

EM Normandie

ESDES

SKEMA Business School

TBS Education

ICN Business School

IMT Business School

Engineering Schools:

Ecole Nationale de l'Aviation Civile

CentraleSupélec

IMT Nord Europe

ESILV

IMT Atlantique ESTP

CESI Graduate School of Engineering

JUNIA

ISEP - Engineering Graduate School in Digital Technology

Centrale Lyon

ISAE-SUPAERO - Aerospace Engineering Higher Education

Network "n+i" Engineering Institutions

EURECOM

ESIGELEC Graduate School of Engineering

EPITA School of Engineering and Computer Science

Ecole Polytechnique

Aivancity - School of AI for Business and Ethics

ECE Engineering School

Centrale Nantes

ITECH Lyon

EPITECH

Public Universities:

Université de Lille

Université Grenoble Alpes

Université de Toulouse Jean Jaurès

IAE Aix Marseille Graduate School of Business

Nantes Université

SciencesPo

Arts and Design Schools:

Ecole Conte

LISAA

Hospitality and Gastronomy Schools:

Institut LYFE

FERRANDI Paris

French Language Schools: