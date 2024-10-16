Study in France: French govt all set to bring 6th edition of ‘Choose France Tour 2024’ to five major Indian cities
France's official education fair, ‘Choose France Tour 2024’, is all set to come to five major Indian cities. Check the schedule and details here.
The French Government and Campus France are all set to organise the ‘Choose France Tour 2024’ in five major Indian cities from October 19 to October 27, 2024.
The tour is aimed at providing options to Indian students to explore options for higher education in France, bringing together over 50 prestigious French universities and higher education institutions that will offer a unique platform to the students and their families to connect directly with academic representatives.
Additionally, attendees of the tour will discover a range of study programmes and receive personalised guidance on scholarships, visas, and student life in France, as informed in a press release.
It added that high-school graduates and other prospective students can explore numerous academic paths, including specialised programmes in engineering, management, hospitality, arts, architecture, and more.
Schedule for ‘Choose France Tour 2024’
- October 19: Mumbai, The St. Regis Hotel, 1 pm - 6 pm
- October 21: Chandigarh, JW Marriott Hotel, 12 pm - 6 pm
- October 23: New Delhi, Hotel Pullman Aerocity, 2 pm - 7 pm
- October 25: Hyderabad, Novotel Convention Centre, 3 pm - 7 pm
- October 27: Bengaluru, The Lalit Ashok, 2 pm - 6 pm
It may be mentioned here that the Alliance Française network, which offers French language and cultural immersion programmes, will also participate in the Choose France Tour.
Dr Thierry Mathou, the French Ambassador to India, highlighted that the sixth edition of the Choose France Tour aims to open the doors of France to Indian students to strengthen their career prospects.
Notably, France boasts of more than 3,500 institutions and 1,700 programmes taught in English. Further, it provides education across all fields, from engineering to culinary arts.
Special classes are also provided to students interested in studying in French. These classes enable students who speak little to no French to follow a foundation year in France to train in the French language, with thematic courses relevant to their field of interest. After completing this first year, students can join the programme of their choice at the Bachelor’s level.
Know the participating institutes
Management and Business Schools:
- South Champagne Business School-Y School
- NEOMA Business School
- IESEG, emLyon Business School
- Montpellier Business School – MBS
- ISTEC Business School
- EM Strasbourg Business School
- ESSCA School of Management
- ESSEC Business School
- KEDGE Business School
- Audencia
- ESCE
- Paris School of Business
- Burgundy School of Business
- Join a School in France
- ICD Business School
- Grenoble Ecole de Management
- Rennes School of Business
- ISC Paris Business School
- EM Normandie
- ESDES
- SKEMA Business School
- TBS Education
- ICN Business School
- IMT Business School
Engineering Schools:
- Ecole Nationale de l'Aviation Civile
- CentraleSupélec
- IMT Nord Europe
- ESILV
- IMT Atlantique ESTP
- CESI Graduate School of Engineering
- JUNIA
- ISEP - Engineering Graduate School in Digital Technology
- Centrale Lyon
- ISAE-SUPAERO - Aerospace Engineering Higher Education
- Network "n+i" Engineering Institutions
- EURECOM
- ESIGELEC Graduate School of Engineering
- EPITA School of Engineering and Computer Science
- Ecole Polytechnique
- Aivancity - School of AI for Business and Ethics
- ECE Engineering School
- Centrale Nantes
- ITECH Lyon
- EPITECH
Public Universities:
Université de Lille
Université Grenoble Alpes
Université de Toulouse Jean Jaurès
IAE Aix Marseille Graduate School of Business
Nantes Université
SciencesPo
Arts and Design Schools:
- Ecole Conte
- LISAA
Hospitality and Gastronomy Schools:
- Institut LYFE
- FERRANDI Paris
French Language Schools:
- Inflexyon
- French Language School in Lyon
- CLA-Université de Franche-Comté