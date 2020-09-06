e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Panjab University to conduct final year exam online from September 17

Panjab University to conduct final year exam online from September 17

“The University is all set to conduct it’s first-ever online examinations of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) Courses from September 17, 2020, for the exit/terminal classes,” Panjab University tweeted.

education Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:53 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chandigarh
Panjab University to conduct final-year exam online from September 17.
Panjab University to conduct final-year exam online from September 17.(Shutterstock)
         

Panjab University on Saturday said that it will conduct first-ever online examinations of Undergraduate and Postgraduate from September 17 for the terminal classes.

“The University is all set to conduct it’s first-ever online examinations of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) Courses from September 17, 2020, for the exit/terminal classes,” Panjab University tweeted.

Earlier, the University Grant Commission (UGC) had stipulated that final semester/year Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) examinations must be compulsorily held by September 30.

Recently, the Delhi University conducted the open book exams (OBE) between August 10 and 31 for final year students, including those enrolled with the School of Open Learning (SoL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB).

Many universities had deferred the undergraduate and final year examinations following a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

tags
top news
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe, to come face-to-face with brother Showik
Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe, to come face-to-face with brother Showik
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million
Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, police calls it ‘major incident’
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, police calls it ‘major incident’
‘GST means economic apocalypse’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe at govt
‘GST means economic apocalypse’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe at govt
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In