RTE admissions in UP private schools: Application process to start from March

education

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 16:23 IST

The state education department on Tuesday issued a notification regarding the application with lottery timelines from parents belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS) who are interested in enrolling their wards in recognised unaided private schools in 2020-21 session under Section 12.1.c of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

RTE application process will begin from March 2 in three phases in UP.

Private schools are to register on online portal by February 25. Director general (education) Vijay Kiran Anand in a letter to all basic shiksha adhikari (BSAs) directed them to see that all the recognised private schools in urban areas are required to register their details on web portal http://rte25.upsdc.gov.in from February 14 till February 25 in all 75 districts.

Application process will remain offline for rural areas.

Under Section 12.1.c of the RTE Act, children belonging to EWS and disadvantaged groups are required to be admitted in recognised unaided private schools to the extent of 25% of the total capacity of their entry level classes, either pre-primary or class I, the order reads.

Till 2014, the admission scenario was dismal with only 54 admissions across the state, which now stands at 1, 42, 150—cumulative figure till 2019.

It was due to the awareness drive carried out by RTE activists.

Any child in 3-6 age group as on April 1, 2020 and belonging to economically weaker section (with annual income of family below 1 lakh) or to disadvantaged group (SC/ST/disabled/orphaned etc) is eligible to apply under the scheme.

Besides address proof, an income certificate or caste certificate as the case may be will be sufficient to apply.

For age proof, any document from hospital, Nagar Nigam or simply parents’ affidavit will be acceptable, the order reads. “Let’s celebrate this RTE Festival by pledging to facilitate admission of at least one child under the provision that primarily aims to ensure socio-economic inclusion in classrooms. Every effort counts,” said Samina Bano, founder and CEO, RightWalk Foundation.