UPSC CDS (I) 2019 question paper analysis, cut-off, expert comment

UPSC CDS (I) 2019: Union Public Service Commission, conducts the Combined Defence Service exam twice in a year, usually CDS I in February and CDS II in November for the recruitment in IMA, OTA, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.

This year, CDS I was successfully conducted on February 3, which had three sections namely, English Language, General Knowledge and Mathematics.

Overall expected cut-offs are (approx) 110 marks for Indian Military Academy, 108 marks for Indian Naval Academy (INA), a high 132 for Air Force Academy and low as 87 for Officers Training Academy (OTA).

English Language Paper (9-11 AM) had a total of 120 questions for a total of 100 marks. Each question had ⅚ marks for correct response and one-third negative marking. There were 20 questions from Synonyms-Antonyms which were somewhat difficult. Also 10-10 questions from Phrase rearrangement and Sentence rearrangement of moderate level. 10 fill in the blacks easy to moderate level. A total of 20 questions in form of four Reading Comprehension, moderate level. Also 20 questions from error detection which were moderate to difficult questions were also asked from Idioms and Phrases. Overall it was a difficult section and 60+ attempt is sufficient.

General Knowledge Paper (12-2 PM) had 120 questions and total 100 marks. It was easy for many students and had questions from History, Geography, Economy, Polity which is 60% of the overall weightage. Around 27 questions from General Science and remaining 33 questions from Current Affairs. An attempt of 84+ can be considered good.

Finally Mathematics Paper (3-5 PM) had 100 questions for 100 marks. Around 20 questions were asked from the Number System, moderate difficulty. Questions were also asked from Time and Work, Simple and Compound Interest, Data Interpretation, average, ratio and proportion, profit and loss, percentage. A total of 25 questions from Geometry and Area & Perimeter, easy to moderate questions. Also 20 questions from Trigonometry and Statistics. There were 10 moderate level questions from polynomials. 55+ is a good attempt.

(The author is Sanjay Jagarwal, Content Head, Madguy Labs. Views expressed are personal)

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 15:47 IST