Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury 2 Premieres with explosive action

Get ready for the pulse-pounding excitement of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2! The action-packed anime takes place just two weeks after the explosive Plant Quetta incident and picks up right where the first season left off. Suletta is back at the academy, eager to be reunited with Miorine and protect her from harm. Meanwhile, Miorine is at the Benerit Group headquarters, dutifully watching over her father. But the girls soon discover that being a Gundam pilot comes with a curse, and they must face new challenges to overcome them.

Meet the Dawn of Fold: New additions to Asticassia school

The premiere episode introduces the Dawn of Fold and their fearless Gundam pilots, including Sophie and Norea, who are brought into the school's fold. Tensions rise as Suletta prepares for a thrilling duel with Sophie in the upcoming episode.

Gundam battles and political scheming: A gripping premiere

The premiere does an excellent job of building up the character conflicts and setting the stage for the rest of the season. While it's frustrating not to see more of Suletta and Miorine's relationship, there's still plenty of action and intrigue to keep viewers interested. The Gundam battles are brief but exciting, and there is plenty of political scheming to keep fans engaged. The Gundam battles are brief but exciting, and the high school drama is engaging and well-written.

Antagonists galore: Norea and Sophie shake up the academy

The arrival of Norea and Sophie, the scheming Earthian exchange students, throws more wrenches into the gears of Asticassia School's socio-political machine. They are a great addition to the series and fit the bill perfectly as compelling antagonists for Suletta and Aerial to beat up. Sophie's wild and rambunctious nature is balanced well by Norea's caustic attitude, and they make for compelling antagonists for Suletta and Aerial to fight against. The show will need as many cool and compelling antagonists as possible if it plans to run for the traditional 50-episode run that most Gundam series get.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Returns with a strong premiere

The tension and expectation for this premiere were high after a season away, but the series did not disappoint. Rather than picking up where it left off, the series uses this return to pull us back to a modified version of the status quo at the academy. The discomfort from The Slap is left hovering in the air while Miorine is on her own, looking after her recovering father, with no clear indication of what things are like between her and Suletta.

The character conflicts are front-loaded, and the episode builds up to be resolved through a duel next week. The series has enough confidence in its ability to keep the audience's interest that it doesn't need to squeeze in a big battle every episode and instead lets its character writing do the heavy lifting before bringing out the spectacle.

Overall, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2 is a fantastic anime that fans of the first season will love. The premiere sets up the rest of the season well, with plenty of action, drama, and intrigue to keep viewers engaged. If you're a fan of Gundam or anime in general, this is one show you won't want to miss.