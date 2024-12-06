Aankh video out: Fans call Sanya Malhotra and Sunidhi Chauhan ‘desi’ Shakira and Beyonce in sultry, sexy song

Actor Sanya Malhotra has teamed up with singer Sunidhi Chauhan for her latest single, Aankh. The music video for this upbeat track has just been released, and it's a visual treat. Also read: How Sanya Malhotra danced her way into Bollywood… The video of the song Aankh was released on Friday.

Aankh video out

On Friday, the video of the song was released. Sanya and Sunidhi can be seen setting the screen ablaze with their sultry dance moves, exuding confidence and energy. The combination of Sunidhi's powerful vocals along with Sanya's captivating on-screen presence sets the song apart.

In the video of the song, Sanya and Sunidhi are seen showing off their dance moves. On Friday, Sanya took to Instagram to share the video, writing, “Thank you for waiting! ‘Aankh’ with @rushaandblizza is OUT NOW”.

The song is by Sunidhi Chauhan, Rusha and Blizza. It has been composed by Prateeksha Srivastava, Aman Khare, and Paurush Kumar.

Fans react

As soon as the video came out, fans went wild, with many taking to the comment section to express their excitement and admiration for the duo.

“I lyaak it... u fall in love with this Song.. the 2nd time u hear it,” wrote one user, with another mentioning, “Too hot to handle”.

The song reminded some people of Shakira and Beyonce, who united for the song, Beautiful Liar.

One comment read, “Killed it and how”, with one noting, “Twin flame”. “Shakira beyonce who?” shared one user.

“This is my Beyoncé and Shakira,” read one comment.

“@sanyamalhotra_ This song grows on you every time you listen to it .. You both are looking incredible,” wrote one user, with another mentioning, “OMGGGG SO HOTTTTT”.

“Ummmmm…. Jaw on flooooor!! The track, the best collaborators, couldn’t get better,” another one shared, “Finally Sanya’s dancing skills have been used in the industry... such a stunner”.

What’s next for Sanya

On the film front, Sanya will be seen next in Mrs, helmed by Arati Kadav. Sanya plays the lead in the film, which also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh. The film is the Hindi adaption of the Malayalam drama, The Great Indian Kitchen. The original film tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. It stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles.