Sunidhi Chauhan reveals she assisted Imtiaz Ali on the set of Tamasha, was even mistaken for her own doppelganger

What Sunidhi said

In the interview, Sunidhi said, “I assisted on a very good film called Tamasha. Thanks to Imtiaz Ali. I'm a devotee of Imtiaz Ali and luckily, we know each other very well. So he gave me that opportunity. When Tamasha was about to shoot, he said, ‘Yes, of course, you can join us and have fun, watch the whole process. I thought, ‘Yes, this is a good opportunity’. So I went. I didn't know that I would get the job. And I was terrified. I did everything an AD should do and people over there, when there was a shot where there was a lot of crowd, I would manage the crowd also."

She went on to add, "The crowd is looking at me thinking, ‘She looks familiar’. And then they would say, ‘You look like Sunidhi Chauhan’. I was like, ‘Really?’ This used to happen. But they would not believe that it's me. On set, people were thinking, if I'm doing this, do I want to be a director? I said, no such thing. You just want to experience the process of filmmaking.”

More details

Tamasha marked the third film for Ranbir and Deepika after Bachna Ae Haseena and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The psychological coming-of-age romantic drama film revolves around the character of Ved Vardhan Sahni (Ranbir) who meets Tara (Deepika) during a holiday in Corsica. His life takes a turn after that holiday as Tara re-connects and helps him in a journey towards self-discovery.

The film received positive reviews upon release in 2015, but underperformed at the box office.