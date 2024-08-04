Sunidhi Chauhan says she has not been paid after singing in many movies: ‘You don’t want to hurt anybody's ego'

Sunidhi Chauhan is one of the most popular singers in the industry, having delivered many hit songs in the course of her career. The singer recently appeared on the latest podcast episode of Raj Shamani, where she shared her take on the presence of music mafia in the industry, some of the malpractices that takes place which she has faced personally, and one thing she would like to change in the music industry here. (Also read: Sunidhi Chauhan reasons why Arijit Singh is so successful: ‘He doesn’t love himself enough, he is a student') Sunidhi Chauhan talked about the existence of music mafia in Bollywood.(Sharanyaa Nair/HT)

What Sunidhi said

When asked whether there is a music mafia in the industry, Sunidhi says that lobbying is everywhere so that is something that cannot be escaped. She then accepted that many a times a singer is not paid after they record a song. She said, “When you reach a stature they have to pay you, because you can say that I will sing when you pay me. But when you yourself want to sing first and not worry about money then it is a choice and you cannot blame about not getting paid."

'You don't want to hurt anybody's ego'

She also added, "I have not got money for many movies even today. When I don't get it doesn't mean they don't give me. They ask and I choose not to take. Because I feel I don't want to take this amount for this song. When I realize I want to help without making them realize… then I would say my price, I would sing it and say I don't want it because you don't want to hurt anybody's ego.”

Sunidhi also added that it can be a creator's call to change a singer and that is fine, but at least a call should be made about the same. When it comes out as a surprise, you feel like you should have been told first. She shared that there are so many songs and the situation is such that songs are created first and then selected according to a film.