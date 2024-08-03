Sunidhi Chauhan reasons why Arijit Singh is so successful: ‘He doesn’t love himself enough, he is a student'

What makes Arijit Singh so widely loved and successful as a singer? Singer Sunidhi Chauhan tried to answer the question during her recent appearance on the latest podcast of Raj Shamani. Sunidhi said that Arijit doesn't love himself enough in the sense that he does not consider himself to be Arijit Singh, and simply wants to make music. (Also read: Arijit Singh postpones live shows due to ‘unforeseen medical circumstances') Sunidhi Chauhan says Arijit Singh just wants to make music.

What Sunidhi said about Arijit

Sunidhi talked about Arijit Singh and said, "He is a student. He is such a beautiful singer. Whatever the genre, I think he is able to adapt himself according to that, which is a very big quality. He does that without changing his voice, otherwise to jump into a genre, you try to tweak your vocals. A lot of people do that, I don’t think he does that a lot. He has become too big to even try something like that.”

‘He just sings, we want to hear him’

She added, “He does not love himself enough. That's why he is able to do what he is doing. He is a student. He does not think he is Arijit Singh. He is chilled out, whatever little I have known of him. He loves to listen to other people, loves to adapt from other singers that he likes. He sings their songs onstage in his own concert. It does not have to be Lata (Mangeshkar) ji, Kishore Kumar ji, it can be a new singer's song also. For him, he just wants to make music. He doesn't want to be heard. He just sings, we want to hear him. You create that aura, and it reaches people. Your song is your brand.”

Arijit Singh has become the go-to singer in Bollywood, having delivered a wide range of successful songs in the last few years. Some of his songs that have become hits this year are O Sajni Re from Laapataa Ladies and Satyanaas from Chandu Champion. The singer recently postponed his upcoming string of live shows due to medical issues.