 Arijit Singh postpones live shows due to ‘unforeseen medical circumstances' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arijit Singh postpones live shows due to ‘unforeseen medical circumstances'

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 02, 2024 04:36 PM IST

Singer Arijit Singh has postponed his upcoming string of live shows due to medical issues.

Singer Arijit Singh has shared a worrying update for his fans who were looking forward to listening to him live in his upcoming shows.

Singer Arijit Singh
Singer Arijit Singh

He took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a note, “Dear Fans, It pains me to share that unforeseen medical circumstances have forced me to postpone our August concerts. I know how eagerly you were awaiting these shows, and I’m truly sorry for the disappointment. Your love and support are my strength. Let’s turn this pause into a promise of an even more magical reunion.”

He also listed the new dates for his shows taking place in September in London, Birmingham, Rotterdam and Manchester.

“Thank you for your understanding, patience, and unwavering love. I can’t wait to create unforgettable memories with you all. With heartfelt apologies and endless gratitude,” he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / Arijit Singh postpones live shows due to ‘unforeseen medical circumstances'
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On