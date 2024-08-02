Arijit Singh postpones live shows due to ‘unforeseen medical circumstances'

Singer Arijit Singh has shared a worrying update for his fans who were looking forward to listening to him live in his upcoming shows. Singer Arijit Singh

He took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a note, “Dear Fans, It pains me to share that unforeseen medical circumstances have forced me to postpone our August concerts. I know how eagerly you were awaiting these shows, and I’m truly sorry for the disappointment. Your love and support are my strength. Let’s turn this pause into a promise of an even more magical reunion.”

He also listed the new dates for his shows taking place in September in London, Birmingham, Rotterdam and Manchester.

“Thank you for your understanding, patience, and unwavering love. I can’t wait to create unforgettable memories with you all. With heartfelt apologies and endless gratitude,” he signed off.