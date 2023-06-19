Abhay Deol dances with cousins Sunny, Bobby in Karan Deol's baaraat, calls it his ‘favourite moment’

Actor Abhay Deol has shared a picture from cousin Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's baaraat. The picture shows Abhay dancing with Sunny and Bobby Deol on dhol beats. His sister Ritu Atwal is also seen grooving with them. Karan married longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on Sunday. Also read: Inside pics from Karan Deol, Disha Acharya's wedding; Bobby Deol welcomes ‘daughter’ in family, Deepika chats with bride Abhay Deol shared a beautiful picture with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol from Karan Deol's baaraat.

Abhay Deol shares favourite moment

Sharing the picture, Abhay wrote on Instagram, “One of my favorite moments captured by @tinadehal from the wedding. Me dancing with my brothers @iamsunnydeol and (a hint of) @iambobbydeol with my sister @ritu.fineart in the background. Almost like a still from a movie! #wedding #family #brother #sister #dancing #grateful.”

Abhay Deol shared a candid picture from Karan Deol's baaraat.

Commenting on his post, a fan wrote, “This looks like a still from gal mithi mithi bol.” A similar comment read, "This could very well pass off as a still from “Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol” so vibrant." A fan also commented, “This photo is so light hearted!” One more wrote, “Such a sweet family picture.”

Abhay wore a white fusion kurta pyjama with an embroidered cream jacket for the baaraat. He is seen doing a bhangra step with Sunny, who is in a cream kurta-churidaar with a mint green sherwani. Bobby is seen in a sky blue sherwani. All of them are seen dancing their hearts out while donning red turbans. Abhay's sister Ritu is seen in a white and red outfit. A tiny glimpse of Karan Deol sitting on a horse at the back is also seen.

How Sunny and Bobby welcomed Drisha

After the wedding, both Sunny and Bobby Deol welcomed Drisha into the family. Sharing a few pictures of the bride and groom, Sunny wrote, “Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my Bachas. God Bless! #HappiestFather.”

More about Abhay Deol

Abhay is the son of Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol. He is very close to his cousins Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol as well as Dharmendra's daughters from his second wife Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. He had attended their weddings as well.

Abhay was a part of all the pre-wedding festivities of Karan Deol's wedding. He is known for critically-acclaimed films like Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Dev.D. Last year, he was seen in the film, Jungle Cry. This year, he was seen in the Netflix series Trial By Fire, based on the Uphaar Fire Tragedy.

