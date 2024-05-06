Abhishek Bachchan returns to Housefull franchise: ‘Looking forward to working with Akshay Kumar, Riteish’

It’s a homecoming moment for Abhishek Bachchan who is set to return to the Housefull franchise. The actor is on board for the fifth instalment of the film, which also stars Akshay Kumar, and will start shooting for the comedy project soon. Abhishek Bachchan joined the franchise in 2016 with Housefull 3.

‘Happy to be back’

Abhishek is excited to join Akshay and Riteish Deshmukh on the set of Housefull 5. The project also marks Abhishek’s reunion with Tarun Mansukhani with whom he worked on Dostana.

“Housefull is one of my favourite comedy franchises and coming back feels like returning home. It’s always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid Nadiadwala,” Abhishek said in a statement, adding, “I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors Akshay and Ritesh. I’m also so excited to collaborate again with my dear friend Tarun Mansukhani. I’m really looking forward to working with him again after Dostana. This is going to be a lot of fun”.

Housefull 5 will be shot on a cruise liner. The production is due to commence in the UK in August. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on June 6, 2025. (Read: Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5 release date, reveals only one cast member)

Talking about getting Abhishek back to the comedy world, Sajid shared, “I am thrilled to bring back Abhishek to the Housefull franchise. His dedication, comic time, and sincerity will only elevate our film”.

About the Housefull franchise

Sajid’s Housefull film franchise is one of the biggest hit Bollywood comedy film series. The franchise began in 2010 with Housefull with sequels following in 2012, 2016 and 2019. Housefull 1 and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3 was helmed by Sajid-Farhad. The fourth and the last instalment was only directed by Farhad Samji.

The first part of the comedy franchise featured Akshay, Riteish along with Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani and Chunky Pandey. The second part featured John Abraham, Asin and Jacqueline Fernandez. Late Rishi Kapoor was also a part of the film.

Housefull 3 saw an addition of Abhishek with Jacqueline, Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon. Apart from Akshay and Ritiesh, the fourth part introduced a new cast led by Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.