Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5 release date, reveals only one cast member

Akshay Kumar has announced Housefull 5, the fifth installment in the comedy franchise. He said the film will have ‘five times the madness’. It will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. His tweet confirmed the return of Riteish Deshmukh but the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. It will release in theatres around Diwali next year. Also read: Akshay Kumar talks about dealing with criticism, box office failures Akshay Kumar in a still from Housefull 5.

Sharing a poster announcement of the same, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @Tarunmansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024! @Riteishd @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala.”

Fans react to Housefull 5 announcement

Fans of Akshay Kumar expressed excitement for Housefull 5 but also asked for an update on Hera Pheri 3. “What about Hera Pheri 3,” wrote one. “Bhai Hera Pheri 3 lao,” wrote another. Hailing Akshay for his comic timing, a fan wrote, “Comedy King is back.” A fan also came up with a suggestion, “Akshay Kumar sir Kartik Aaryan ko bhi dal do Housefull 5 mai please it's request (please take Kartik Aaryan in Housefull 5).” A comment also read: “4 part toh ak dm gajab aaye hein .... bss ab 5th ka intzaar h (4 parts were amazing, now the wait for the 5th part begins).”

More about Housefull movies

Akshay and Ritiesh have remained a constant in the Housefull movies. The first and second parts were directed by Sajid Khan, the third by Sajid-Farhad and the fourth by only Farhad Samji.

Housefull (2010) had Akshay and Riteish along with Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani and Chunky Pandey among the star cast. Housefull 2 (2012) had John Abraham among the lead cast along with Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez and late Rishi Kapoor. Housefull 3 (2016) had Abhishek Bachchan stepping in alongwith Jacqueline, Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon. Housefull 4 (2019) remains the most recent and had almost a new cast alongwith Akshay and Ritiesh. They included Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.

Akshay's other films

Akshay was last seen in comedy film Selfiee which failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will be next seen in OMG-Oh my God 2 and in an upcoming action thriller, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha. He has few other films in pipeline.

