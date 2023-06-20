Akshay Kumar talks about dealing with criticism, box office failures: ‘Proud of my ability to move on extremely quickly'

Actor Akshay Kumar has opened up on dealing with criticism and revealed what keeps him going. In a new interview, Akshay said that though he feels bad when criticised, he is 'proud of the ability' of moving on 'extremely quickly'. Akshay also responded to a question about if the box office numbers bother him. He said that the audience's response to a film signals that a change is needed. (Also Read | The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah on why he stopped working with Akshay Kumar after collaborating non-stop) Akshay Kumar has several films in the pipeline.

Akshay's career

Akshay began his career in 1991 with Saugandh and had his first commercial success a year later with the action thriller Khiladi. He is known for his movies such as Khiladi, Jaanwar, Mohra, Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Yeh Dillagi, Dhadkan, Andaaz, Namastey London, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Ajnabee, Rowdy Rathore, Padman, Airlift, among others.

Akshay on dealing with criticism

In an interview with Financial Express, Akshay said, "I have had many cycles of ups and downs in my life. The one common thing is that when the going’s good there are all praises and when it’s not it’s more criticism than you can imagine. Yes, I am human, and good feels good, and bad feels bad, but I am also proud of the ability I have to move on extremely quickly. What keeps me going is the same will I had on the first day I started work, I love working! And no one can take that away from me! You just have to keep going on, there is no other way. There is a higher power that sees everything and it compounds and gives you back the results of the honest hard work you put in, that’s how I deal with it."

Akshay on box office numbers

Talking about if his film's box office numbers bother him, Akshay said, "Of course, they do. We are made or we are broken because of the box office numbers. That’s what you call hits and flops. The audiences tell us when we are right and where we are going wrong, and all that is reflected in the box office numbers because if a film does not work, that means people didn’t come to see it, which in turn means that they didn’t connect to it. And it means that’s the time for you to change. Which I think we as an entire industry are trying to do.

Akshay's films

The actor will be seen with Parineeti Chopra in The Great Indian Rescue, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The film will release in theatres worldwide on October 5. Apart from this, Akshay will be next seen in OMG- Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The film is slated to release on August 11.

Akshay also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Akshay will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on Eid next year.

