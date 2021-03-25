Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu alongwith daughter Inaaya bid adieu to Pataudi Palace: Watch

Actor Soha Ali Khan has been residing at Pataudi Palace, her ancestral home, along with her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu for some time now. She has been regularly sharing posts with her fans from her stay on photo and video sharing social media platform Instagram.

On Thursday, Soha again shared two videos on her Instagram story. In the first video, Kunal is seen taking their two dogs-- Mishti and Nimki--for a stroll.

In the next video of her Instagram story, Soha, Kunal and their daughter Inaaya along with their dogs can be seen walking away on the grounds of the Pataudi Palace amid the greenery. The caption reads, "Bye bye Pataudi, we'll see you anon.." as the music track Bye Bye Bye by The Hofbeat plays in the background.

Actor Soha Ali Khan shared the video on her Instagram story. (Source: Instagram/sakpataudi)

Kunal is seen with their two dogs-- Mishti and Nimki. . (Source: Instagram/sakpataudi)

Both Kunal and Soha took to Instagram to share several pictures during their stay in the Pataudi. They showed fans the vast grounds, the hallways, and also posted videos from a dip in the property's swimming pool. Pictures also showed Inaaya playing with the dogs.

Earlier in March, Soha had posted a picture of her mother, Sharmila Tagore, and Inaaya spending some quality time together. Inaaya seemed to be enjoying some 'story time' with her grandmother. Later, Soha shared a short video from the grounds, where she was joined by actors Kritika Kamra and Shahana Goswami, as they ran under overcast skies. Soha followed it up with a picture of herself and Inaaya, playing with a lamb. She captioned it, "I goat this..."

Soha made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Dil Maange More and has acted in a number of films, including Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand and Tum Mile. Her last release - Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 - came out in 2018.

The Pataudi Palace was reclaimed by the family after it had been leased to hoteliers for several years. The property was used for the filming of the recent Amazon series Tandav, starring Saif.

