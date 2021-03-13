Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya take over Pataudi Palace grounds, live their best life. See pics
- Soha Ali Khan has shared several new pictures of her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, living her best life at the Pataudi Palace.
Soha Ali Khan has been stationed at her ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace, along with her mother, Sharmila Tagore, and her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha has been sharing regular posts from her stay.
On Friday, she took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of Sharmila and Inaaya spending some quality time together. Inaaya seemed to be enjoying some 'story time' with her grandmother. Later, Soha shared a short video from the grounds, where she was joined by actors Kritika Kamra and Shahana Goswami, as they ran under overcast skies. Soha followed it up with a picture of herself and Inaaya, playing with a lamb. She captioned it, "I goat this..."
On Instagram Stories, Soha posted pictures of Inaaya, having a ball in the palace grounds. She also shared a video of a peacock.
Previously, Soha had posted pictures of Inaaya lending a hand at the farm, and enjoying a yoga session.
While Soha and Inaaya are in Pataudi, Kunal Kemmu is in Mumbai. They visited Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor last month, after Kareena gave birth to her second son.
Sharmila, meanwhile, has been stationed in Delhi and Pataudi for the duration of the pandemic year. n April last year, Saif had spoken about his concern for his mother. "I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff,” he had said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.
Soha made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Dil Maange More and has acted in a number of films, including Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand and Tum Mile. Her last release - Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 - came out in 2018.
