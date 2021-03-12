Sharmila Tagore reads a book to granddaughter Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan shares cute pic. See here
Soha Ali Khan is in Pataudi with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. On Friday, she shared a cute picture of Inaaya with her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.
The photo shows Sharmila sitting on a couch, wearing a mask and reading a book to Inaaya. The little one is seen with her arms behind her back, wearing her hair in cute pigtails, intently listening to her grandma. Soha captioned the post 'Story Time'.
Soha has been in Pataudi, her ancestral home where Sharmila lives, since the last week of February. Soha had earlier shared a picture of Sharmila and Inaaya enjoying a moment of peace in each other's company after a long time. "Reunited," she had captioned her post.
Soha's husband, Kunal Kemmu is still in Mumbai for work. On Thursday, he shared photos from the Maha Shivratri celebrations at home with his parents and sister.
Sharmila and her three children -- Soha, Saif Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan -- had not been able to meet her for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. While she is in Pataudi, her three kids live in Mumbai.
Sharmila has also not been able to visit Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor, after they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in February. In April last year, Saif had spoken about his concern for his mother. "I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff,” he had said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.
Soha has not been seen in a movie for a while now. Her last release was 2018's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Kunal was last seen in Lootcase.
