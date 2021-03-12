Kangana Ranaut weighs in on Meghan Markle-Prince Harry interview, says 'saas, bahu, sajish' never interests her
After maintaining an unusual silence on the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Kangana Ranaut has finally delivered her hot take. The actor said that she hasn't watched the interview but was supportive of Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan and Harry did not say anything against the Queen during the interview.
"For few past days, people gossiped, judged, online lynched a family based on one sided story at the cost of a family, I never saw the interview as sass, bahu, sajish type stuff never excites me. All I want to say is one woman the only ruling Monarch left on this globe," Kangana wrote, with a picture collage of the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla; Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton; and Harry and Meghan.
"May not be an ideal MIL/wife/sister, but she is a great Queen, she carried forward her father’s dream, saved the crown better than any son could have. We can’t play every role to perfection even if we excel at one should be enough. She saved the crown. Let her retire like a Queen," she added. Of course, there is no retiring for the Queen. She will be the queen of Britain until her death when her son Prince Charles accedes to the throne.
Also read: Manoj Bajpayee in home quarantine after he tests positive for coronavirus, Despatch shoot halted for months
In the interview, Meghan and Harry made several shocking revelations about their life as senior members of the royal family. Meghan discussed the impact racist vitriol from the UK press had had on her mental health. She revealed that she was getting suicidal thought in 2018, when she was pregnant with her son Archie. The staff at the palace did not help her get the medical attention she needed for her mental well being and also did not 'protect' her against rumours and false news being propagated against her in the media. The couple also mentioned how the family, too, had made racist remarks about the skin colour of their then-unborn baby. Meghan is the first person of colour to join the British royal family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyanka Tripathi says she was ‘almost tortured’ when she started out
- Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry. She added that the experience made her powerful and shaped her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teejay Sidhu on post-pregnancy struggles: 'I have days where I just cry'
- Teejay Sidhu shared her feelings in an elaborate note, admitting that she is facing a myriad of emotions. She also says her body may have healed but her emotions are still "raw".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena offers ‘Burnol’ to haters as hashtag of her name reported on Instagram
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not seem too bothered about the hashtag of her name getting reported and removed from Instagram. She said success creates haters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lee Min-ho soaks the sun while Kim Go-eun shares a BTS pic from a shoot
- The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared new photos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana weighs in on Meghan-Harry interview, calls Queen 'great'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan wants Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15 with her son, Sheru
- At a party, Salman Khan asked Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15, with her son. He was reacting to her refusal when asked to part ways with the soft toy, Sheru.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina-Abhinav recreate steps from Aly-Jasmin's song Tera Suit, watch video
- Rubina Dilaik grooves to Jasmin Bhasin's song with Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin's reaction is adorable. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin teases Aly Goni about being too busy for her, asks if he is the PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan kisses Arjun Bijlani on the cheek at Parth Samthaan's birthday party
- Hina Khan was seen enjoying herself at Parth Samthaan's birthday party. She showered him and Arjun Bijlani with kisses on their cheeks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshi Khan reveals how she secured funds to buy her dream house, thanks Salman
- Arshi Khan has thanked Bigg Boss host Salman Khan for being a constant source of support. She also revealed how she managed to buy her own house in Mumbai, despite being 'not that strong financially' just a year ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan's Suits co-star calls her interview 'insignificant', clarifies later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani missing her baby bump, jokes she is ready for another baby
- Sharing a picture of her baby bump from the time when she was pregnant, Anita Hassanandani claims she is missing her 'belly' and joked that husband Rohit Reddy would unfollow her after reading her message.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni tells Jasmin Bhasin: 'Am much more me when I’m with you', see her reply
- Fans of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were in for a surprise as he dropped a sweet photo of the two of them together. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina breaks silence on ignoring paps, says she'd just got news of aunt's death
- Rubina Dilaik explained why she did not interact with the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport last week. She said that she got the news of her aunt's death just before the video was taken.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox