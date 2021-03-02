After reunion with grandma Sharmila Tagore in Pataudi, Inaaya goes on nature walk with mom Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some photos with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the photos, the mother-daughter duo can be seen taking a stroll around their ancestral home in Pataudi.
Soha and Inaaya arrived in Pataudi last week, to pay a long-delayed visit to her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Soha had earlier shared a picture of Sharmila and Inaaya enjoying a moment of peace in each other's company after a long time. "Reunited," she had captioned her post.
In Tuesday's batch of photos, Soha was seen in a yellow T-shirt and blue pants, going on a walk with Inaaya. Inaaya was seen wearing a blue jacket and blue pants. Soha called Inaaya her 'walking buddy'.
Sharmila and her children -- Soha, Saif and Saba -- had been apart for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic. While she is in Pataudi near New Delhi, the three live in Mumbai.
Sharmila has not been able to visit Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor, after they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, last month. In April last year, Saif had spoken about his concern for his mother. "I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff,” he had said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror.
Also read: Ileana D'Cruz has one-word reply after being asked if she's had cosmetic surgery done
While Soha is with Inaaya in Pataudi, her husband Kunal Kemmu is spending time in Mumbai doing some street photography. On Monday, he went for a walk around his house and clicked some pictures. Before Soha and Inaaya left for Pataudi, the family also paid a visit to Kareena, Saif, son Taimur and their new baby with gifts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After calling out Sushant's fans, Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai
- Ankita Lokhande has shared several pictures and videos from a house party she had with Rashami Desai on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaza Morani, Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding postponed with just days to go
- Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding ceremony has been postponed, in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. The couple and their families and friends are currently in the Maldives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After reunion with grandma Sharmila in Pataudi, Inaaya goes on walk with Soha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divya Dutta rejects 'supporting actor' label, says men are called 'versatile'
- Divya Dutta has expressed her displeasure at being labeled as a supporting actor, insisting she loves playing all kinds of roles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra's Saina Nehwal biopic gets release date, watch teaser
- Actor Parineeti Chopra's long-awaited biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal has been given a release date. Watch the first teaser here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ileana has one-word reply after being asked if she's had cosmetic surgery done
- Actor Ileana D'Cruz was asked during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session if she's ever had any cosmetic surgeries done. Here's what she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana tweets about another FIR against her after 'chacha' Javed's warrant
- Kangana Ranaut says that a new FIR has been registered against her, this time over her tweets on farmers agitation against the farm bills.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tara Sutaria showers boyfriend Aadar Jain with love as he hypes up Tadap
- Tara Sutaria shared the first poster of her upcoming movie Tadap. Her boyfriend Aadar Jain shared the poster on his Instagram Stories and expressed his excitement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sana Khan spotted by paparazzi for first time since getting married. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shakti Kapoor: Shraddha is God’s gift to me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan plays tabla, shares fresh pics from her Jaipur visit
- Sara Ali Khan is in Jaipur. While she hasn't mentioned the reason behind her visit, it appears that she is in the pink city for a wedding. Sara and Manish Malhotra shared many pictures from the venue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam's road accident impacted her IAS dream, left a prolonged neck injury
- Yami Gautam had previously opened up about a prolonged neck injury that affected her routine life. The actor has now detailed in on a road accident that left her with the injury.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika's throwback post for mom' birthday, Karisma sends her love. See pics
- Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora posted pictures of their mom to wish her on her birthday and close friend Karisma Kapoor was among the first ones to comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Film releases galore but grand scale promotions still a big no-no
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhamaka teaser: Kartik is nervous news anchor reporting on terror attack. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox