After reunion with grandma Sharmila Tagore in Pataudi, Inaaya goes on nature walk with mom Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some photos with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the photos, the mother-daughter duo can be seen taking a stroll around their ancestral home in Pataudi.

Soha and Inaaya arrived in Pataudi last week, to pay a long-delayed visit to her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Soha had earlier shared a picture of Sharmila and Inaaya enjoying a moment of peace in each other's company after a long time. "Reunited," she had captioned her post.





In Tuesday's batch of photos, Soha was seen in a yellow T-shirt and blue pants, going on a walk with Inaaya. Inaaya was seen wearing a blue jacket and blue pants. Soha called Inaaya her 'walking buddy'.

Sharmila and her children -- Soha, Saif and Saba -- had been apart for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic. While she is in Pataudi near New Delhi, the three live in Mumbai.

Sharmila has not been able to visit Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor, after they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, last month. In April last year, Saif had spoken about his concern for his mother. "I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff,” he had said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror.

While Soha is with Inaaya in Pataudi, her husband Kunal Kemmu is spending time in Mumbai doing some street photography. On Monday, he went for a walk around his house and clicked some pictures. Before Soha and Inaaya left for Pataudi, the family also paid a visit to Kareena, Saif, son Taimur and their new baby with gifts.

