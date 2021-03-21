Take a tour of the grand Pataudi Palace with Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu as your guides. See new pics
- Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures and videos from the Pataudi Palace; including glimpses of the grounds, the hallways, and the pool. Check them out here.
Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures from her ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace. Soha has been stationed in Pataudi for some time with her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. They seem to have been joined by Kunal now.
On Saturday, both Kunal and Soha took to Instagram to share several pictures from Pataudi. They showed fans the vast grounds, the hallways, and also posted videos from a dip in the property's swimming pool. Pictures also showed Inaaya playing with the dogs.
Earlier this month, Soha had posted a picture of her mother, Sharmila Tagore, and Inaaya spending some quality time together. Inaaya seemed to be enjoying some 'story time' with her grandmother. Later, Soha shared a short video from the grounds, where she was joined by actors Kritika Kamra and Shahana Goswami, as they ran under overcast skies. Soha followed it up with a picture of herself and Inaaya, playing with a lamb. She captioned it, "I goat this..."
Sharmila has been stationed in Delhi and Pataudi for the duration of the pandemic year. In April last year, Soha's brother, Saif Ali Khan, had spoken about his concern for his mother. "I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff,” he had said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.
Also read: Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya take over Pataudi Palace grounds, live their best life. See pics
Saba Ali Khan, Soha and Saif's brother, on Saturday, shared a picture of Sharmila getting the Covid-19 vaccine. The Pataudi Palace was reclaimed by the family after it had been leased to hoteliers for several years. The property was used for the filming of the recent Amazon series Tandav, starring Saif.
Amitabh Bachchan talks about 'free box office results' ahead of Chehre's release
- Amitabh Bachchan was recently honoured with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award 2021. Taking to his blog, he thanked fans, shared his thoughts on box office, the coronavirus vaccine and more.
Kangana Ranaut is proud of bindi-wearing Indian sisters interning at NASA
- Kangana Ranaut is delighted to see pictures of two sisters, interning at NASA.
Malaika Arora signals arrival of summers with stunning swimsuit pic, see here
- Malaika Arora has shared a new picture of herself, splashing about in a pool wearing a swimsuit, to signal the arrival of summers. See here.
Shahid admires Taapsee's batting skills, ahead of Jersey and Shabaash Mithu
- Actor Taapsee Pannu is giving her all in to prepare for the upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu, in which she plays Mithali Raj.
Mumbai Saga box office day 2: Emraan-John film collects ₹5.22 cr
Take a tour of the grand Pataudi Palace with Inaaya, Soha, Kunal Kemmu as guides
- Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures and videos from the Pataudi Palace; including glimpses of the grounds, the hallways, and the pool. Check them out here.
Nick Jonas says pet Gino 'had the best melody ideas' as he joins him at work
- Nick Jonas shared pictures with pet dog Gino, who joined him at his studio. Priyanka Chopra captured the moment.
Kartik, Kiara will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance
- Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walked the ramp together in ethnic ensembles on Saturday ahead of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
First picture of Kareena's newborn son with dad Saif shared by Saba. See here
- The first picture of Saif Ali Khan, with his newborn son, has been shared online by his sister Saba Ali Khan. Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, welcomed the baby in February. He turns one-month-old today.
Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money with his bhangra moves
- Raj Kundra performed bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh's Ni Tu Ta Fer Jatt Da Pyar Goriye at Harman Baweja's sangeet bash on Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra lights up Sunday with her coolest picture relaxing on a beach
- Priyanka Chopra has shared a stunning throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation and it probably reveals her state of mind after her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Priyanka Chopra regrets not calling out a director after being mistreated
- Priyanka Chopra was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey recently. The actor opened up about her growing up years, her initial days in the entertainment industry and her marriage to Nick Jonas.
When Rani Mukherji revealed the reason she fell in love with Aditya Chopra
- Rani Mukherji turned a year older on Sunday, March 21. The actor once revealed the reason she was drawn to her husband, director-producer Aditya Chopra.
Sooraj on nepotism: 'It make me angry, people think you don't work hard'
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal enjoy a boat ride in Arunachal Pradesh
- Varun Dhawan shared a cute picture with wife Natasha Dalal from Arunachal Pradesh. He made it clear that it wasn't a honeymoon picture.