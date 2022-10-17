Anil Kapoor wishes Sanjay Kapoor on birthday with throwback pics of Juhi Chawla, Amitabh Bachchan, Pooja Bhatt, others

Actor Anil Kapoor wished actor-brother Sanjay Kapoor on his 57th birthday via an Instagram post. He shared many throwback pictures and wrote a heartfelt message for his special day. Sanjay had celebrated his birthday with a midnight bash in a Dubai hotel his family and close friends. Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anil Kapoor among others were spotted at the party. ( Also read: Farah Khan, Chunky Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh party with Sanjay Kapoor in Dubai on his birthday. See pics)

In one of the throwback pictures Anil posted, Sanjay can be seen holding a sieve in his hands while standing with Anil. He laughed in the picture. Anil also posted a childhood picture featuring brother, producer Boney Kapoor, and Sanjay along with him. The other group photo featured actors Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay and Anil. Everyone was seen smiling while posing for the camera in the picture that seemed to be from an old photoshoot.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Sanjay, I admire your spirit , humour, never die attitude , the way you look after and love our mother and your family...I truly believe that 60 is just the beginning of even more wonderful decades for you, not just as a family man, but also as an artist! Happy 60th Birthday Sanjay! Love you. @sanjaykapoor2500." Sanjay replied to his post by saying, “Love you too.” His actor-wife Maheep Kapoor and dancer Mukti Mohan dropped heart emojis on the pictures.

One of the fans commented, “Beautiful pictures, wonderful moments, three bros together.” Another fan wrote," Love this. My 80's relived." Other fan wrote, “Love you all, Kapoor family.” Many fans extended birthday wishes for Sanjay and dropped heart emojis.

Sanjay is the son of Nirmal Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor. He has two elder brothers Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, and one sister Reena Kapoor. He is married to Maheep Kapoor in 1997. The couple has two children- Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. Their daughter Shanaya will soon be making her acting debut with Bedhadak. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Anil will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. He even has Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in the pipeline.

