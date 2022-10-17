Farah Khan, Chunky Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh party with Sanjay Kapoor in Dubai on his birthday. See pics

Sanjay Kapoor turned 57 on October 17. The actor celebrated his birthday with a midnight bash in a Dubai hotel that was attended by his family and close friends. Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were spotted posing for photos at the party. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Chunky Panday with Bhavana Pandey also attended Sanjay’s birthday party. Punjabi singer Sukhbir was seen performing at the bash. Also read: Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey deck up for Karwa Chauth

Sanjay took to Instagram Stories to re-share a series of photos and videos from his birthday celebration. Farah Khan took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself ahead of making her way to the party; while Seema posed with Sanjay as she shared their photo from the party on Instagram Stories. Chunky and Sukhbir were seen on either side of Sanjay at the party as they sang the singer’s famous song Ishq Tera Tadpave (Oh Ho Ho Ho).

Sanjay Kapoor's birthday party was attended by Seema Sajed and Farah Khan, among other celebs. Sanjay's birthday cake (left).

There were also videos of Sanjay cutting a massive birthday cake decorated with photos of himself and Maheep. Earlier on Sunday, Seema also shared a selfie with Bhavana from Dubai and wrote on Instagram Stories, “Sanjay Kapoor, we are coming for you.” She also added some birthday and celebration emojis along with it.

Antara Motiwala, who is married to Sanjay’s nephew, actor Mohit Marwah, shared a series of inside photos from the bash. Boney, Maheep, Shanaya and Sanjay posed with her and Mohit in a family photo. Antara also shared a photo of brothers Anil, Boney and Sanjay from the bash. In another photo, Antara posed with Maheep, Shanaya Kapoor, Seema and others. Sharing it on Instagram Stories, she wrote, “With my beauties.” Maheep wore a white minidress, while Shanaya wore a little black dress. Antara also shared a video of the guests dancing to Sukhbir as he performed live at the party.

Kapoor family and their guests at Sanjay Kapoor's birthday bash.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor is the youngest brother of film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor. Maheep and Sanjay’s nieces and nephews include actors Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Their daughter Shanaya will soon be making her acting debut with Bedhadak, which is backed by Karan Johar and will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.

